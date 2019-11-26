5 Cool Gifts for a poker player

Poker is one of the most signature casino games that everyone seems to love. It’s just so well-designed that it will probably go down in history as the perfect skill-based gambling game. There are a few variations of poker, such as the Texas HoldEm, but all of them are just so fun to play, especially when you put some money in the game.

If you have a friend who plays poker, we have some pretty cool gift ideas for you. Feel free to read until the end, and without further ado, let’s take a look at these top five gifts.

Playing Cards

If you’ve heard once about Poker before, chances are that you know how the game is played, and that cards are one of the mandatory things. If your poker-loving friend wants to play at home, but they don’t have a deck of cards, or they have a very old pair, you can buy them a brand-new one.

A fresh set of playing cards always feels great, and if you really want to make their day, choose a set that is poker-themed. Or, if you really want to take things to the next level, you can order custom-made playing cards and have the background design to feature anything that’s related to poker. You can be as creative as you want, you won’t go wrong.

A poker T-Shirt

You see people walking around with Game of Thrones or Vikings shirts everywhere, so why not gift your friend a shirt that shows their love for Poker? You can have it say anything you want, and you can even make it funny. Include a few poker sayings and make a custom design and you have the perfect gift.

Poker Chips

Obviously, poker cannot be played without chips. It can, but that removes the entire thrill of winning or losing, which is basically the entire point of the game. A set of high-quality poker chips is probably the best thing that you can purchase for a person that’s in love with the game, so feel free to visit gamblingnewsmagazine.com if you are interested.

An entry for a local tournament

Some poker tournaments have entries that you can pay for, and the ticket is basically the cost of the chips that you’re getting at the start of the game. If you have a friend who thinks is a poker-expert, buy them a ticket for a small local tournament and let them try their luck. Who knows, maybe they’ll win something and reward you in return. If not, they’ll still have a great time because playing is what matters the most after all.

Poker Coffee Mug

If your friend is so into poker, chances are that the first thing they do in the morning plays a few games online. They probably love drinking coffee as well, so you can purchase a poker-themed coffee mug that they can use while playing. It’s a great gift that will always remind them of your support, and they are also very easy to make, so feel free to order one online or go to a local coffee mug printing shop.