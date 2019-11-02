Top 5 gifts for your BFF

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Most of us have best friends that have been with us for several years, some friends can stay with you for the rest of your life. This means that you probably have been through most of your best friend’s birthdays and you have given them a bunch of different gifts. So, that time of the year is coming again and you want something cool, fun or impressive to gift to your friend to give them the impression that you care about them and so that you make their birthday memorable. A birthday with the right gifts will stay in someone’s memory after decades. This is why we have made a list of the top gift ideas you could give to your friend, so make sure you keep reading and consider all of our suggestions.

Here are some of the best gifts for your BFF.

Gifts for your pet lover BFF

If your best friend is a total lover of animals and even has a few pets, then you should consider getting them a gift for their furry friend. Because the gift for their dog or cat is a gift for them too.

A quality collar

If your best friend finally found the perfect they can keep at home and need a bunch of stuff to care for their little furry friend, you should consider getting them a collar. A well-made collar from quality materials can be hard to find believe it or not. Whether your BFF gets a cat or a dog, you can do some research and find the perfect collar that you know your friend will love and will also look good on the pet.

A pillow of their pet

If your friend really loves his cat or dog, then it will be a cute and funny gift to get them a custom made pillow with an image of their pet. They have probably sent you hundreds or even thousands of photos of their pet, so pick the one you like the most and put it on a pillow, they will surely love this gift.

Other gifts for your BFF’s birthday

Chocolate

This may seem basic and simple, but really who doesn’t want some chocolate? However, instead of getting them just one bar of chocolate, you can make it a bit more special if you find some more rare or hard to find chocolates and then gift wrap them nicely. You should put in enough so your friend has something to satisfy his sugar needs for the next couple of weeks.

Clothes

Everyone loves to dress up, so a new shirt, pants, jeans, shorts or anything else is always a great idea as a gift. To make your friend happier, find out about their favorite brand and get them a bunch of pieces of clothing.

Paintings

A great way to help your friend decorate his empty white walls is by getting them a painting, picture or even just a picture frame. It really doesn’t have to be anything specific, just something they can add to their walls.