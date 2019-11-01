5 gifts for space enthusiasts

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

For some people, buying presents for others, even their closest family members is a daunting task. Unless they have specific instructions on what to get, and where, they feel lost. It gets especially difficult if a person has a unique hobby that they don’t know much about. If your loved one is obsessed with space, then you should keep reading the following article, because we are going to give you some gift ideas.

If you want to put a smile on your girlfriends face, you cannot go wrong with jewelry. All women love it and want it. However, if you choose something that has a special meaning to her, you will earn some extra points. Nowadays, many artists sell their work online which means that you can find almost anything you want. You can go with earrings, pendants or rings. What’s more, you can even design and order a customized piece. This is a perfect way for your girl to express her love for the universe and for you to show her how much she means to you.

On the other hand, if you want to give something to a close friend you can go with something simple like a space-themed coffee mug. We all have that favorite mug that we always use for our morning coffee regardless of how many others we have got in our cupboard. The great thing about this mug is that it may seem ordinary, but it will reveal six well-known constellations as soon as it is filled with hot coffee or some other beverage.

Furthermore, if your anniversary is approaching and you want to commemorate the day you got married or even the night of your first date, we have a perfect present – a star map. Basically, you can order a map that displays the layout of the stars as they were on a specific night. All you have to do is to visit the Twinkle in Time website, choose the date and the city you were in that day, and add a special message. If you ask us, this is a one-of-a-kind present that both you and your spouse are going to appreciate.

In addition, you can opt for something that is going to be a great gift but that can also be used as a decorative item. We are all talking about a lamp that will transform the walls of the room into a night sky filled with stars. Let’s be honest, we all loved these when we were kids. Because of it, not only is this a perfect present for someone who is a space geek but it will also take them back to their childhood and evoke those happy memories.

Finally, we have one last idea for you if you want to gift someone special an unforgettable experience. All you have to do is to find some comfortable location that isn’t surrounded by artificial lights, bring a bottle of wine and make a picnic. This is a great idea if you want to impress your better half, spend the night stargazing, and getting to know each other.

To sum up, these are only some suggestions you might use when choosing a present for a space enthusiast. Depending on the type of relationship you have, you can go with something ordinary such as space inspired clothes, books, and ornaments or you can design and create something breath-taking.