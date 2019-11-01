Using CBD Oil In Pregnancy

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Cannabis use in medical and therapeutic purposes is very long-lasting and complex. During its centuries-old application, it has been used for treating many diseases. But it was also used for the relief of various symptoms. This includes the symptoms that occur during pregnancy in women. Numerous ancient documents speak of such use of cannabis. Some of the existing evidence goes back to 2000 BC – to ancient Mesopotamia. Modern medicine and science are often divided in their opinions when it comes to the application of this plant. However, when it comes to cannabis derivatives like CBD oil, it can be said that it is a product that is safe for pregnant women.

Cannabis and Pregnancy

Among many characteristics of cannabis, there has always been the talk of its positive effect on fertility. Both in ancient cultures and today, it is believed that this plant has effects on the reproductive organs. First of all, it is thought to increase potency. It is also thought to relieve negative symptoms during pregnancy and labor.

In some cultures, cannabis has been used to prevent abortion and protect the fetus. Many tribes believe that this plant encourages the production of breast milk. Our contemporaries believe that cannabis can prevent postnatal depression. Many of these beliefs are indeed justified, although traditional medicine often tries to disprove them. This is especially true for achieving a state of relaxation, relieving the symptoms of tense muscles and contraction. Today, the effects of cannabis on stimulating appetite and improving overall well-being are already well known. Therefore, we can say that the positive effects of using this plant are not only “fake stories”, but that there is a truth in it.

Interesting Facts

The fun fact about this plant is connected to our past and our ancestors. Looking back through history, women were very creative when using cannabis. Centuries ago, very unusual preparations were made and consumed as well. In ancient Mesopotamia, it was mixed with plants like mint and saffron and poured with beer. More than 1500 years ago, ancient Egyptian women were using special vaginal smears. They were made out of hemp and mixed with honey. Even today, in countries, like Cambodia, people believe that consuming hemp-tea or eating hemp flowers will have a positive effect on breast milk-producing.

Besides, cannabis was used by pregnant women for thousands of years. Especially among women in the Middle East, Persia, Tibet and India. The using for pro-health reasons has survived even today. Despite traditional medicine. However, we’re not talking about pure marijuana. We’re talking about one of the forms of cannabis. According to Kyro, such derivates of cannabis are devoid of any psychoactive effect.

Use Of CBD Hemp Oil During Pregnancy

The majority of CBD products, including CBD oils are divided into several different class of products. The CBD hemp oils are mostly used as dietary supplements. Their application is much different than medical products. Besides, CBD oils must fulfil many of the high quality-control standards. These standards are extremely strict and precise. However, the choice of hemp oil, especially by pregnant women can be very tricky. You must pay high attention to the content and on the process of extracting of the oil.

These factors are determining the CBD oil purity. Luckily, the ways of extracting are completely removing any potential dangers. You can be sure that it does not contain any impurities or heavy metals. Unfortunately, this is not the situation with all commercially available products based on hemp. Finally, there aren’t any studies connecting CBD oil to any risks during pregnancy. Also, we can say it has many more other health benefits. It can be used as a diet supplement. As for pregnant women, it is also, reducing many common symptoms during pregnancy. Still, you must keep in mind that being pregnant is truly a sensitive period. Therefore, always be precautious.