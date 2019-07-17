5 Key Features to Consider Before Buying a Video Processing Software

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you a professional videographer or you are just starting out as a beginner? No matter what stage you are, professional video editing software can help you a lot in producing high-quality results. According to your requirement, you can do the color correction, add transitions, edit audios, and add captions, graphics and a lot more by high-quality editing software.

Do you know that there are multiple advantages using professional editing software over a traditional one? Choosing the best video processing software is like counting stars in the sky. Though there are apparently hundreds of footages editing software available on the internet, all of them aren’t capable of editing clips with high speed and accuracy. With the best and appropriate software, you can edit and process 4k videos hassle-free and give your audience better viewing experience.

Limitation of Existing Video Processing Software

Video processing software is in high demand nowadays and requires an enormous effort for producing high-quality output to entertain your audience. Unfortunately, the existing traditional software in the market requires an extremely fast computer with a high amount of RAM and other capabilities.

Either you have to accomplish hardware acceleration on your computer or else such applications can slow down your work process. This may result in the loss either of your time or your important files. The existing customizing programs in the market are only capable of doing basic editing. You can just do the primary customization, cropping, warping and distorting the audio & videos. If you are a passionate videographer or interested in visual editing, then you shouldn’t be dependable upon these basic GUI tools available in the market. That’s where videoproc.com comes into the picture.

What is VideoProc?

VideoProc is an advanced, powerful and user-friendly video editing tool that you can use for transforming your clips and footages into a piece of art.

Huge numbers of filters and animation effects make it more popular. In this age of revolutionary high-end camera-packed smartphones, people are searching for third-party tools to edit their captured 4K videos. When much similar software lacks 4k video editing, it also incorporates the same.

Let’s have a quick overview of VideoProc’s key features that you should certainly look for before making a purchase.

Key Features of VideoProc

As already mentioned, it makes your customization fast and easy. No matter what device you are using, it works on all your devices for your convenience. It is not at all as complex as other competitors in the market. Instead, this application is loaded with excellent features and multiple amazing functionalities that turn your footages from amateur to amazing.

Now, let’s have a look at its top-notch features at a glance:

Video Pre-cut: With the flexible cutting option, you can pre-cut, split and shorten your clips and remove any unwanted part, rearrange your clips and also optimize it according to your requirements.

Creative Video merging: No matter what kind of input format you have (MP4, MKV, AVI, MOV), you can merge different clips together. The best part is that it supports the “MKV Multi-Track” feature by which you can combine various audio/video/subtitle at the same time within a single MKV file.

Ultimate Subtitle editor: It has many options for editing subtitles and adding it to finalized output. You can add subtitles accurately by adjusting the bit rate and resolution ratio of your inserted footages.

Frame-by-Frame cropping: Struggling with annoying backgrounds of your captured movie? At VideoProc, you can easily crop and remove all the unwanted backgrounds, zoom in and improve its output quality. The cropping option also helps you to maintain the overall aspect ratio according to your needs.

Ultrafast Performance: Having no 1. Inbuilt fast processing elements, it dramatically accelerates all your editing tasks such as rendering, compositing, adding effects, playback, exporting and more. The full hardware acceleration allows you to edit, process and download 4k videos at lightning speed.

Apart from these useful features, this useful software allows you to stabilize, adjust fisheye lens distortion, remove noisy background, resize images and make GIFs and many more.

How to convert 4K videos to other formats on VideoProc

Once you are done with the editing and formatting, the next step is to convert 4k footages into your preferred formats. Here is a quick 2-step easy guide with images on how to perform conversion part on VideoProc:

Step1: After completing all the editing part on the software, at the bottom, you can see an option- ‘TARGET FORMAT’ with a red arrow. You need to click on that option and choose your preferred format in which you want to convert your clip.

Step 2: After you choose your preferred format, you need to click on “RUN” (Highlighted with a square-shaped box) and your inserted format is ready to be converted. Isn’t that super easy?