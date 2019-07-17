Ladies, Guys Aren’t Really Satisfied When Getting It On at the Beginning of a Relationship… Here’s Why

When you start catching feelings for someone that you’ve been on a few dates with and you finally move things into the bedroom, it can be a little awkward and very exciting. If you find out that you’re really compatible in life and in the bedroom, you’ll probably enter “The Bunny Rabbit” phase where you two get it on as much as you can. Things tend to slow down just a little bit after a few months, but, according to science, that’s when it gets really hot for guys. Find out what men really think about being with their lady loves next!

Dudes love having an emotional connection with their partners too

Sex Survey

The sex-positive site Dr. Ed decided to conduct a survey using 1000 Americans and 1000 Europeans to better understand their sexual habits over long periods of time. One particular survey question based on gender peaked our interest.