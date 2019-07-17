Ladies, Guys Aren’t Really Satisfied When Getting It On at the Beginning of a Relationship… Here’s Why

They like to get to know their ladies
When you start catching feelings for someone that you’ve been on a few dates with and you finally move things into the bedroom, it can be a little awkward and very exciting. If you find out that you’re really compatible in life and in the bedroom, you’ll probably enter “The Bunny Rabbit” phase where you two get it on as much as you can. Things tend to slow down just a little bit after a few months, but, according to science, that’s when it gets really hot for guys. Find out what men really think about being with their lady loves next!
Dudes love having an emotional connection with their partners too
Sex Survey
The sex-positive site Dr. Ed decided to conduct a survey using 1000 Americans and 1000 Europeans to better understand their sexual habits over long periods of time.
One particular survey question based on gender peaked our interest.
Female Satisfaction
Females are far less likely to orgasm than men during sex, but they seem to reach climax more while in a stable relationship. That doesn’t mean, however, that their overall satisfaction remains high.
Dr. Ed explained, “74 percent of women in the first six months of their relationship were satisfied with their sex life. Unfortunately, this percentage fell to 47 percent for those in a relationship between six months and a year. While women in somewhat long-term relationships saw a spike in sexual satisfaction (56 percent), women who were with their partner for four or more years were the least likely to feel satisfied with their sex life.
Surprising Guys
Men on the other hand, were a little bit less satisfied when they had sex for the first time with the women that they were dating. Perhaps they were anticipating performance issues with the women they were fond of because they were less satisfied than men who were simply having a one-night stand.
See the incredible results next!
The Big Question
Dr. Ed explained, “Just over half of men in a new relationship were happy with their sex life, while 65 percent in a relationship for six months to a year said the same. Like women, men also saw a decline in sexual fulfillment as their relationship progressed over time, but were actually less satisfied overall. While men identified being the least satisfied with their long term partners, both men and women told us that different stages of relationships and partners can be more sexually fulfilling than others.”
Getting Together
While sexual satisfaction may decrease after years in a relationship, it doesn’t mean that someone is ready to leave an otherwise fulfilling and loving partnership.
Original by Emily Hingle