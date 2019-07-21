5 natural food and beauty fixes for your well-being regime

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Even those of us who have been a little slow at adopting an organic lifestyle will probably be aware of its benefits.

As well as enhancing your health, incorporating natural products in your weekly shop can also benefit the planet, so it’s a delightful double-whammy.

But with so much information circling around on and offline media about which products are best, it’s easy to suffer from information overload and end up never getting round to living a cleaner and greener lifestyle after all.

However, we’ve come to the rescue with these five natural food and beauty fixes for your well-being regime – read on for the lowdown on living in a more balanced manner.

1. Water

Our first health pick is good old H 2 O – drinking around two litres of water a day has manifold benefits for your complexion, bowel regularity and weight control.

2. CBD Skin Care

The narcotic effects of HTC in the hemp plant are well-documented, but in recent years scientists have also recognized the medicinal properties of its CBD (cannabidiol) elements.

The benefits of CBD are far-reaching, but one popular application is in skincare, where it’s easily absorbed through the outer layer of the skin and bonds naturally with CBD receptors already present in the body. So the next time you see a CBD body balm or moisturiser, give it a whirl.

2. Soursop

The second comestible in our collection is soursop – that spiky, tart yet piquant fruit which is familiar to anyone who’s ever lived in Caribbean nations like Jamaica.

It’s now regarded as somewhat of a superfood, so if you’d like to investigate further, be sure to take time to scan this Well+Good soursop article which outlines its anti-inflammatory and heart health properties.

3. Breadfruit

Fruit that tastes like bread – what kind of witchcraft is this?

But fried or roasted breadfruit complements spicy fish and meat and veggie dishes perfectly and, according to the Global Breadfruit website, can also be used as an ingredient in gluten-free flour, as an effective insect repellant and as a fabric for clothing, mosquito nets and paper. All told, this is one weird fruit which boasts an embarrassment of premium properties.

5. Lavender

The soporific qualities of lavender are widely celebrated in romantic poetry and prose, but nowadays it’s also a key ingredient in hypoallergenic skincare products like enzyme scrubs which gently peel away jaded skin to reveal the rosy, natural complexion underneath. https://www.kijaniliving.com/– is such example which is smelling wonderful, and make you glow from the inside out.

Slot these five fixes into your well-being regime and prepare to feel clean and serene in the blink of an eye.

That’s our list! Share your own natural food and beauty recommendations in the comments section.