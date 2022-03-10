9 Clever Ways to Brew Better Coffee at Home

The cultivation of coffee began on the Arabian Peninsula many centuries ago. By the seventeenth century, coffee had spread across Europe and become very popular. However, some Europeans were suspicious of the new brew and believed it was an invention of Satan!

It was not until the eighteenth century that the tasty beverage made its way to the Americas.

Today, coffee is enjoyed all over the world.

If you love coffee and regularly make it at home, you will want to check out the following nine clever ways of brewing a better cup.

1. Use Pressure-brewing Coffee Makers

One of the best and easiest ways of brewing better coffee at home is to purchase a coffee maker that uses the pressure-brewing technique.

When pressure is used in the brewing process, the extraction time is faster, which leads to a more intense and flavorful cup of coffee in comparison to other brewing styles.

You will find lots of amazing coffee makers and accessories on this guide, including Aeropresses and espresso makers.

The former provides the ideal level of air pressure and the right water temperature to brew a tasty drink within a matter of minutes.

Espresso makers are just as good. They work by pushing pressurized water through a chamber filled with finely ground coffee beans, and through a filter, to provide a shot of delicious espresso.

The other pressure-brewing option is to use a Moka pot. The water in the bottom chamber boils and the steam creates pressure that pushes the water up to and through the coffee grounds located in the top chamber.

For a flavorsome cup of coffee, you will not go wrong when you use a device that employs pressure-brewing.

2. Brew Turkish Coffee

You can brew coffee using steeping and filtration, but pressure-brewing is usually better. However, if you want a more exotic cup of coffee, consider brewing Turkish coffee.

While the method is simple, it will result in a delightful and flavorsome drink.

Using a Turkish coffee pot and finely ground coffee beans, you simply simmer the brew two or three times. You will end up with a very aromatic and sharp thick coffee.

3. Use Fresh Coffee Beans

Whichever process you use to brew coffee, you can create a better drink by using fresh, whole coffee beans.

If you are currently still buying pre-ground coffee, you are sure to notice the difference when you switch to freshly ground coffee.

Pre-ground coffee will not have been fresh for months, which means its flavor will no longer be as potent. But when you grind coffee beans yourself, you will get a much bolder flavor and aroma.

Also, make sure you store your coffee beans correctly. To make them stay fresh for longer, keep the beans in a vacuum-sealed container.

4. Grind Coffee Immediately Before Brewing

The time at which you grind the coffee beans matters. Coffee can start to lose its flavor within half an hour of being ground, so you should never grind coffee far in advance of use.

For the best brew and maximum flavor, grind the coffee beans immediately before making a pot.

5. Use a Burr Grinder

The grind size and consistency also matter. If you grind the coffee beans too coarsely, the coffee you brew will end up being weak. On the other hand, if you grind too finely, you will over-extract the coffee, which will result in a bitter taste.

Getting the balance right with a manual hand mill can be challenging, but it becomes much easier when you use a burr grinder.

Always ensure you end up with a medium or medium to fine grind if you want your coffee to be as flavorsome as possible.

6. Measure Coffee by Weight Rather Than Volume

Everyone knows that using the right amount of coffee in your brew can make all the difference to how perfect the drink ends up being.

But most people still stick to the general rule of adding two tablespoons of coffee per every six ounces of water. The problem with that is: the type of coffee is not taken into account.

The same volume of various types of coffee can weigh differently, so you should measure the amount of coffee you use by weight instead of volume.

Use a scale to weigh the coffee you use to make your brew instead of a scoop.

7. Brew at the Right Temperature

Ensuring the water is at the correct temperature is a must if you want to brew better coffee at home.

To achieve maximum flavor, coffee should be brewed with water that is between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the temperature is lower, the taste will not be as full. If the temperature exceeds 250 degrees, the coffee will end up with that burned taste, and nobody wants that.

8. Use Filtered Water with the Right Mineral Balance

One thing that many coffee lovers overlook when brewing coffee at home is the quality of the water.

If you use hard water that is full of minerals, it can lead to under-extracted and weak coffee. Furthermore, it can cause a build-up of lime deposits in your coffee maker, meaning you would have to descale it more frequently.

Having said that, distilled water is no better. It can lead to over-extraction and cause damage to coffee-making equipment over time.

Instead, go with filtered water in the middle of the spectrum. You should aim for water that has a mineral balance of around 150 parts per million.

9. Pre-infuse the Coffee Grounds

Another part of the coffee-making process that many coffee lovers overlook is the need to pre-infuse the coffee grounds.

By pouring hot water over the coffee grounds, it helps them to release any carbon dioxide gas that remains after the roasting process.

If you skip the step of pre-infusion, the carbon dioxide that is left over could repel the water during brewing. The end result? A weaker cup of coffee.

So, to maximize the flavor and aroma of your coffee, remember to pre-infuse your coffee grounds with water.