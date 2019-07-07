5 Reasons to buy an External Keyboard for your laptop

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Do you have sweaty palms of stiff fingers when working on your laptop? Laptop keyboard can cause a lot of discomfort to a lot of people since the keys can be stiff, not functioning properly, or the keyboard might not be working. Also, if you are accustomed to desktop computers, you might feel that the laptop keyboard is small and limiting, and it might cause you to make a lot of mistakes, as well as type slower (trust me, I know how it feels). Nowadays, a lot of people opt for buying an external keyboard for their laptops. In this article, you will be able to read why you might need an extra keyboard for your laptop. Let’s take a look.

The benefits of having an external keyboard

Here is why having an external keyboard makes sense:

1. Less heat under your fingertips

When your laptop gets hot, it can be quite frustrating to work on it. Even if you have a cooling pad, when you work on something that is resource-intensive, you can literally fry an egg on the touchpad. In order to work comfortably – especially during the summer – having an external keyboard is the best and perhaps only solution.

2. More distance from the screen

Various experts suggest that the distance between a computer or laptop user and the screen of the device should be at least 40 cm. However, how is that possible when you are creating a data chart that needs to be perfect? You will probably be leaning towards the screen, checking everything, so, you will probably position the laptop closer. How can you prevent it? Get yourself an external input device.

3. Flexible screen positioning

People who use PCs for a long time tend to position themselves in weird positions and often have funny postures. That is quite detrimental when it comes to your posture and spine. You should sit correctly at all times. The whole point is to position your laptop higher than your hand in order to create a better angle between the display and your eyes. There are various laptop stands that you can get. Also, having an external keyboard and mouse can help you with a presentation where you do not have access to a projector. Hence, you can just put your laptop on the table an let people watch your presentation while you use the keyboard across the room. If you want to see more information, click here.

4. Lowering the risk of CTS

The worst enemy of people who type a lot is Carpal Tunnel Syndrome or for short, CTS. There are different ways to avoid this illness, but being careful when typing is the most important thing to remember. For people who are experiencing wrist and finger pain, an external keyboard could relieve the aches. You can easily position the external keyboard, while the laptop is less flexible.

5. More hygienic

Did you know that the toiler is cleaner than your laptop? In fact, your laptop is likely 5 times dirtier than the typical toilet. Hence, cleaning external accessories, like a keyboard is way easier than cleaning your laptop. And if you are scared of germs, you can easily throw the keyboard and purchase a new one.

Conclusion

As you can see, you will not only have health benefits from getting an external keyboard, but you will be able to be more productive as well. Hence do not waste any more time and start searching for the perfect keyboard.