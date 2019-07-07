How to get ready for a Formal event – A Men’s Guide

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Whether you will be attending a wedding, formal dinner with your business partners or a fancy dinner with your boss, you will need to step up your game when it comes to the clothes and accessories you will be wearing. When preparing for an important event, we all spend a lot of time thinking (and worrying) about what we will wear. Also, it is important that you choose the proper accessories, as well as spend some time on your grooming routine in order to complete the look. Hence, in this article, you will be able to read about the types of suits you can choose from. Let’s take a look.

The types of suits

1. White Tie

When it comes to wearing a white tie suit, the formality lever is very high. It is the most formal dress code out there, and it literally means that you will be wearing a white tie. The suit is usually completed with an evening tailcoat and trousers. It is like a tuxedo, but fancier. Keep in mind that the jacket, underpinnings, cummerbund or vest and the shirt should be white. When it comes to the accessories, you will need studs and cufflinks, and when it comes to the shoes, stick with formal options.

2. Black Tie

Black tie suits come in second place when it comes to formality. It basically means that you will be wearing a tuxedo. You cannot really fail with this suit and you can easily add some stylish details like color variations, shawl necks, and details are all easily implemented. Black tie is usually a tuxedo worn with a bow tie, you should wear cuffs, have studs for your shirt, and perhaps a stylish watch. When it comes to the shoes you are planning on wearing, they should be polished and black.

3. Cocktail

A cocktail suit was created to fill in the gap between formal eveningwear and casual daywear, hence the level of formality is between medium and high. You can wear a suit, but you can also make it really fun. The suit has a looser definition and you can mix it up and match different pieces with different blazers or shirts. With this suit, you do not necessarily need a tie. You can play with the colors, both for the outfit and accessories. According to the experts from Ilgentiluomo, you could opt for a Citizen Promaster BN0100-51E Watch that will match any combination you make and will be both functional and comfortable to wear.

Grooming tips for Men

As you know, it is not only important to wear something nice, your hair, beard, and overall hygiene need to be good as well. Let’s take a look at some grooming tips:

1. Make the best impression with a classic haircut style

Popular haircuts might be fashionable and creative, but the impression you make at the formal event will last forever. While there are various choices, it is recommended keeping your hair classically styled with a neat look. Professional stylists and barbers will offer you advice on what style fits your face shape and hair texture best.

2. Use a straight razor for a clean shave

In order to get the cleanest shave, a straight razor is the best option. They provide a very close shave, however, keep in mind that you should shave at least one day before the event to avoid having an irritation after shaving. Also, if you have a beard, make sure that you trim and comb it in order for it to have the best shape and style.

Conclusion

By following these tips, you will be able to make the whole process of getting ready for a formal event easier, less time-consuming, and less stressful. Hence, do not waste any more time and start searching for the best suit for you.