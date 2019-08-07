5 Reasons to Invest in a Social Media Marketing Strategy

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Whether you operate a small private practice or you work for a large hospital, you should be using social media as an important part of your medical business marketing strategy. Social media platforms can help you to connect with your current clients, connect you with future clients, increase brand awareness and also boost your sales leads.

Just about every person in your personal and professional life uses social media almost each and every single day. Why isn’t your business?

You may feel somewhat intimidated by the idea of launching a social media presence, or think that you need to be aware of all of the trendy hashtags and methods of attracting the largest following in your industry. This couldn’t be further from the truth. You don’t need to know everything there is to know and you can get your social media presence started immediately.

We’ve compiled a list of six reasons why you need to invest in a social media marketing strategy that will help your business to reach new heights of success.

1. Communicating authority in your field

According to the marketing professionals at the Azuri Group, today’s customer or client is increasingly internet savvy and increasingly more discerning about the businesses that they opt to support. Prior to making a decision, or even picking up the phone to place a call, they will perform a quick search of your website and your social media presence.

What will they find on your website and social media? Will they find a lackluster presence or a rich source of valuable information? Establishing a robust profile that is updated often with relevant industry content will help you to establish and build your authority in your area of specialty. It will ensure that you are making a positive first impression to your potential clients.

It can also help you to present your business as being knowledgeable, approachable and trustworthy. By demonstrating what your business can offer, you can establish confidence and communicate authority to your potential clients.

2. Building awareness about your business

A marketing and business basic is that if your potential clients don’t know about your business then they can’t become your clients. Social media can help you to boost your visibility and reach a much wider audience in a relatively short amount of time.

It costs nothing to create and maintain a business profile on each of the major social media platforms, so there’s truly nothing to lose.

Before getting started, determine and define what you are looking to get from your social media presence. Are you looking for new clients and patients to find your business and the services or treatments that you provide? Keeping your strategy focused can help you to determine which social media platforms will be the best fit for your unique business needs.

3. Demonstrate authenticity

One of the key mistakes that businesses from all industries tend to make is that they publish social media content that is dry, with a very stiff corporate style to it. Customers aren’t going to find this content as engaging as you may think they will. Allowing your brand to develop an interactive personality and a voice that shines across all of your social media shares can help to represent the authenticity that your business can offer.

Your tone can be formal and friendly or casual and funny, it’s entirely up to you. It should be true to who your business is and not true to who you think your business should be.

4. Establish and encourage engagement with clients

Social media platforms are constantly coming out with new features that can help you to better interact with your targeted audience. A rapidly changing environment can be potentially challenging for some businesses, but keep in mind that you don’t need to take on every new feature. Experiment with different ways to connect, learn as you go and grow.

You could post a series of stories explaining an in-office cosmetic procedure or host a live Q&A session. You’ll learn what your followers prefer and learn how they want to interact with you.

5. Provide quick and efficient support to clients

Long gone are the days of a single point of customer service contact. Social media platforms make it easier for people to reach out to solve problems or to find out more information. If you can develop your business reputation for being a responsive and interactive brand that cares, because you offer social media channel support, you’ll find much happier returning clients.

Listen to concerns customers have, respond swiftly to questions and concerns, and be sure to take private topics to a private messaging system.

Social media offers a great way to grow your business reputation, with affordable methods that can help you to develop the right online recognition.