5 Signs You Really Want to Get Back with Your Ex

Many promising couples who have shared profound feelings for one another were compelled to break their bond for reasons that they couldn't control. Perhaps, one of them had to move or has simply made a mistake that they now regret. It's natural for you to miss someone, with whom you once shared something special, but does it mean you want them back? Here are five signs that you're ready to get your ex back.

If you’re, however, unsure about the sincerity of your feelings, here are five signs that you’re ready to get your ex back.

1. You’re no longer angry

No one takes rejection lightly, and while some people may react more vehemently by throwing objects at or verbally abusing the other party, many individuals tend to suppress their anger. When someone breaks up with you, it’s natural that you initially feel angry with them. When that anger dissipates, you might feel the same vehemence, but find that you channel it differently. Some people may experience grief after their anger fades, while others start feeling optimistic about getting their ex-partners back. In some cases, individuals may never even experience anger and immediately feel dejected. If it has been a few months and you still feel disheartened by your separation, it may be time for you to consider reaching out to your ex to see if they share the sentiment.

2. You still contact them frequently

Sometimes, individuals process separation of denial. In some cases, those who initially made the decision to part ways, are the ones who strive to find the smallest excuses to talk to their exes. They are often oblivious to the fact that their actions are nothing but coping mechanisms to help ease the pain of losing their partners. You might find yourself grabbing your phone every now and again to take a second look at your conversation with your ex. You’ll often be frustrated that your ex has not replied to you sooner, or at all. This is a sign that you feel the need to fill a void that they have left. Just make sure that you don’t immediately open up to them about how you feel before making sure that they’re open to giving the relationship a second try.

3. You’re curious about their dating life

Although this is not a sign that you want to get back with your ex, it’s certainly one of many. Some individuals are only curious about their ex-partner’s dating life because, while they don’t want them, they still don’t want their exes to be happy with other people. An easy way to differentiate between that feeling, and genuinely wishing for a chance to get back with your ex, is to be honest with yourself by doing some analyzing. Ask yourself if you’re willing to speak to your ex about getting back together, or if you’re merely hoping that they’re still in pain because knowing so satiates your ego.

4. You find yourself bringing up your happy moments

Some exes know how to stay in contact with one another without being romantic, while others cannot help but lament the loss of what they once had by bringing up the “good times.” You don’t have to verbalize them, either. Sometimes, you’ll find yourself smiling out of the blue because you recalled a moment you once had with your ex. While it’s natural for this to happen every once in a while after a breakup, if it’s happening too frequently, or if it’s been a while since the two of you parted ways and it still continues to occur, then it’s clear that your heart is trying to tell you something.

5. You take responsibility

When you start admitting to yourself, or to your ex, about how unfair some of your actions have been in the past, this is a big sign that you’re refusing to move on. Sometimes, it takes a heart-wrenching breakup to learn from your mistakes. Many individuals, who are frustrated with how their relationship is going, mistakenly choose to leave their partners, when they could have found ways to fix their relationship instead. Once you start acknowledging that you have been unreasonable, this may be the perfect time to approach your ex and confides in them about how you feel.

It’s not uncommon for couples to part ways before quickly realizing the choice of ending their relationship was unwise. Unless they happen on an on-and-off basis, break ups do not necessarily indicate that it’s best to move on. Sometimes, it’s best to acknowledge a breakup as a mistake, and work on getting together with your future life-partner.