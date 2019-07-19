5 Tips for Cleaning Tiles and Grouts

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you live in a house, it is not a surprise when it gets dirty. The kitchen is the place where we spend most of our time in, hence, it tends to get the dirtiest. The floors in your kitchen can get covered in juice and food spills, muddy paw prints, or shoe prints almost every day. It can be quite time-consuming and stressful to clean it at times, so in this article, you will be able to read about the 6 tips for cleaning and maintaining your tiles and grouts. Let’s take a look at the tips:

1. Keep your floors dry

Whether you spill a little bit of water or if you drop an ice cube on the floor, the water will certainly attract dirt and then soak it into your floor. So, you should get rid of the water right away. You should also dry your floors after you have finished mopping them. Once you cleaned everything, make sure that you dry the floors so that they do not attract dirt.

2. Place rugs and mats in high traffic areas

Rugs and mats can help prevent tear and wear on your floor from walking. If there are tiles in your entryway, you should add a rug to protect the tiles inside the door. You can also add a mat or rug in your bathroom and kitchen in front of the sinks and showers to help prevent water from soaking into the tiles.

3. Vacuum often

One of the best ways to remove dust and dirt is to use a vacuum. It will help get rid of dirt before it soaks into the grouts. Also, if you have a pet you most likely know that pet hair kind of “floats” on hard surfaces, hence, regular vacuuming can help with getting rid of the hair.

4. Hire a professional cleaner

If you do not want to deal with cleaning your tile and grouts by yourself, you could hire professional cleaners to do it for you. They will have the right equipment to get all the grime and dirt out, something that you could not do with a broom and mop. According to the experts from Rock Solid Finish, the experts will start with applying a spraying solution on the floor and cleaning the grout lines between each tile with a brush. Then they will use their washer for a hot water extraction that will use powerful suction to remove the dirt and grime from the floors.

5. Seal the grouts

The last step to the cleaning process should be sealing the cleaned grouts. They are porous, which means that they will absorb anything that falls on them. However, a good grout sealant can prevent and solve that problem. It will form a layer on top of it and it will keep it from absorbing dirt, grime, dust, and water.

Conclusion

As you can see, these tips can help you maintain and clean your tiles and grouts properly. They will make the whole cleaning process less overwhelming and less time-consuming. If you do not want to clean them by yourself, you can opt for hiring a professional cleaning company to do the work for you.