5 Tips to Convert Your Regular Dog into a Seadog

Do you like yachting? Do you feel that every time you go on a cruise, your dog seems left out? If the dog means the world to you, don’t leave it alone. He/she will become lonely, and that’s not the way to treat someone you love so dearly. So, instead of keeping it in someone else’s house or some dog facility, try to acclimatize your dog to the nuances of the ocean. It doesn’t take a lot of time for a regular dog to become a seadog.

So, here are a few tips you can follow:

1. Take your dog fishing on a small boat

That’s the best way to start giving your dog a feel about what’s it like to be around water. If you have a lake nearby, go fishing on Sundays. Taking them directly into the sea can scare the hell out. See how reacts when they don’t see any land nearby. Most dogs will stay close to you because that’s the only thing or person they know. This step will also help to understand if your dog fears water. If they do, don’t take them out into the sea ever. Your trip will go downhill from the first minute.

2. Always have safety measures

It doesn’t matter if your dog is a champion swimmer. When you take your dog into the sea, you should have life jackets for him/her. According to unitedyacht.com, everyone in the yacht should have life jackets, no matter what the weather forecast tells you. Also, if you are renting a yacht, make sure it has an anti-slip mat over the footbridge. Take your dog and check if he/she is slipping or not.

3. Always inform the yacht company

If you are purchasing a yacht, it’s okay if you take your dog or your elephant on it. On the other hand, if you are renting the yacht, make sure to inform the charter company well in advance. Some companies may have rules and regulations about carrying pets on board. Don’t leave it until the last minute so that your dog doesn’t face any harassment.

4. Make sure you take stops at different mainland areas

Taking your dog to the edge of the yacht to do their business is a strict no-no. Dogs won’t do their stuff anywhere. They have self-respect. Moreover, they don’t feel comfortable hanging their behind and doing things like that in the open. So, make frequent stops every three to five hours around mainland areas. This will not only help him/her offload but also rest their swirling head for a while.

5. Keep them in a shaded place

You don’t have enough shaded places in a yacht. With the sun burning down, it can become very uncomfortable for your dog. So, try keeping the groin and legs of your dog cool all the time. If you can tie some clothes on one corner and make a shade, good enough; if you can’t, at least keep a big bowl or basket around where the dog can soak its feet and groin.

Dogs usually love traveling. But you need to make sure that they feel comfortable while doing that; otherwise, the trip won’t have a lasting impression.