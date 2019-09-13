This is How You Can Have Better Sleep at Night

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you having trouble sleeping? We all have those days. However, if you are continuously losing sleep – that will not be good in the long run. Being sleep-deprived for so long would affect your well-being.

Aside from being unproductive because you are lethargic – your health will be affected if you continue with this. Lack of sleep increases the risk of having cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, anxiety, and depression.

So, what might be distracting you? Why are you unable to sleep, and what can you do about it?

Put that gadget down

Do you find yourself reaching out for your gadget when you’re about to sleep? Like you’re already tucked in bed, but you’re still scrolling down your phone? The next thing you know, you’ve been up already for hours.

This is a before bedtime habit that a lot of people have. It’s already one thing that the internet is addicting, you’ll never run out of things to see. There’s another downside of this – lower melatonin production.

What is melatonin, and why is it important? It’s a hormone that regulates the wake-sleep cycle. The less melatonin you have, the more difficult it is for you to sleep. The blue light that your screen emits impedes the release of this hormone. Melatonin production is even at its peak at night.

Limit your gadget usage, especially at night. Nothing wrong with using your mobile phones but be more mindful when you should be using them.

Change your mattress

How old is your mattress? Your mattress is meant to be replaced every 7-10 years. Even the best quality ones aren’t made to last forever. When your mattress is old, it could have several issues already.

Firstly, your mattress is no longer the same. Through years of wear and tear, it may now sag in some areas – bringing you uncomfortable sleep. Secondly, old mattresses are breeding grounds of allergens, dust mites, and other bugs. You might not sleep well due to allergy attacks or other respiratory diseases.

Replace your bed already. Some people find it a burden to replace their mattress because it’s quite a hassle to lug around a bulky purchase. You can actually get a mattress in a box, it’s just your same mattress fitted into a more compact package.

You can even buy a mattress online but check Onebed.com.au for more information on warranties just in case you want a replacement. Anyway, get rid of that old mattress as it’s a contributor to your lack of sleep.

Be mindful of what you eat and drink

What you consume also plays a part in how well you rest. Be more mindful of what you eat or drink most, especially hours leading up to your bedtime.

Coffee may be one of the culprits why you are having difficulty in sleeping because of the stimulant, caffeine. Nothing wrong with coffee itself but if you can lessen your consumption during the day, do it. Try to avoid it at nighttime as well.

Remember that coffee isn’t the only source of caffeine or stimulants, so check what you eat or drink. Also, avoid heavy meals for dinner. It wouldn’t be easy for you to rest if you are too full. Try also to eat 2 to 3 hours before.

If you are having difficulty sleeping, check on what’s preventing you from meeting your sleep requirements. If you’re addicted to your gadget, moderate its usage. Can’t remember the last time you replaced your bed? If it’s already old and deformed, get a new one already. Lastly, eat and drink better. These are just a few tips you can follow to have a good night’s rest.