5 Tricks To Decorating Your Living Room On A Budget

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Should you rip your pocket just to decorate your living room?

For me, that’s a big no. You see, I was able to redesign my living room even if a known frugal. Instead of making expensive renovations, I opt to make some practical approaches to give my living area a new look.

Sure. I might sound like I am bragging the impossible. However, all of these are real, and a lot of cost-conscious homeowners can testify on that.

To give you an idea, here are some of the best 5 tricks in decorating your living room on a budget.

Trick 1: Re-Painting

Albeit the popular belief, painting your interiors is actually inexpensive. The trick here is to ensure that you do the painting by yourself. Usually, the cost comes with the extra labor that is needed to get the job done.

Painting your living room is an excellent means of redecoration. You don’t have to think about aesthetics because the paint can already cover for that. Wallpapers are great, but when it comes to longevity, paints last longer.

Paints offer better customization. After all, there’s a spectrum of colors to choose from. You can do multiple combinations, too, which is excellent!

And of all these things can happen without breaking your bank account.

This video can teach you how to do room painting on your own:

Trick 2: New Amenities



Living room decoration is also a matter of adding new elements. If you find your current living room dull, then there’s a good chance that you are just looking at your old amenities.

Now, you have two options here. You can either replace your old living room items like your sheets and pillows with new ones, or you can retain them and add some more.

The main issue here is the space of your room. If the latter has limited space, you should limit the number of items that you put there.

Several living room amenities can enhance the look of your living room. Among them are decorative pillows, and I am pretty sure that most of you are aware of them. Despite being cheap and straightforward, they come in different designs and customization.

To know more about these decorative and throw pillows, you can visit here.

Trick 3: Add Live Plants



One of the exciting living room decoration ideas is adding live plants. These plants can add a fresh appeal to any room. They also work well, especially if your living room has windows where they can bask under the sun.

The mixture of concrete and organic structures is already a trend in modern architecture and interior design. Therefore, adding houseplants in your living room should be an excellent idea. Varieties that can be planted into pots are your best choice here.

Lavender, jasmine, and Parlor Palm are among the best options that you have here. However, you can always explore other choices here. Don’t hesitate because plants are generally affordable!

In some cases, you can even have them for free!

Trick 4: Extra Lighting

Being able to manipulate the lighting of your living room is an excellent way to redecorate your living room. These lights can add vibrancy and life to your space, especially during the night.

On the day, you can open your windows so that you can let the natural light come in. A room that is too dim is not that good. In the evening, you can utilize various LED lights to provide a calming ambiance to your space.

Invest in small LED light that has a moderate glow. Specifically, get those that have yellowish shine and low-wattage. They are the ones that can induce a romantic and relaxing atmosphere to your living room.

Trick 5: Adding Extra Shelves

Lastly, you might want to add additional shelves in your living room. Now, these shelves do not only optimize the storage capacity of the area. They also provide an additional platform where you can put other decorative elements.

Instead of having these items lie on the floor, you can store on the shelves. In this way, you can organize them better while at the same time, minimize the visual clutter of your living room.

On my end, I usually use my shelves to put various family portraits. Mixing them together in a particular shelf creates a visual highlight in my living room. In some cases, I put flower vases and plant pots on the shelves.

You see, there are a lot of variations that you can do with these shelves. It is up to your creativity on how you can make them an aesthetic point in your living space. You don’t have to worry about anything because shelf installation is pretty affordable these days.

Bottom Line

Decorating your living room is a part of the normal process of proper property maintenance. Doing them regularly is beneficial, especially in maintaining cleanliness and orderliness.

Luckily, decorating your living room should not become an expensive regiment. The ideas that I have shown you here are some of the tricks to save money while improving its overall structural aesthetics and appearance. You’ll never get wrong with these methods.

That’s it for now. For questions and suggestions, feel free to drop them in the comment section below.