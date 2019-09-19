5 Ways That You Can Prevent Wrinkles and Fine Lines

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You stare in the mirror and imagine your face creased with wrinkles and fine lines. That day will eventually come, but you don’t have to worry about it being right around the corner. If you’re worried about getting wrinkles sooner rather than later, you can try these five things to keep all the signs of aging at bay.

1. Quit Smoking

Smoking cigarettes isn’t good for your lungs, your teeth — and yes, even for your skin. Cigarettes damage the collagen and elastin in your skin, forcing it to sag and wrinkle. The wrinkles will be prominent around your lips and eyes. A pack-a-day habit can also cause problems like age spots (liver spots) and uneven skin tone, even if you have a careful skincare regimen.

2. Get More Sleep

If you want to fight off any signs of aging, you need to put on your pajamas and crawl into bed. Not getting your essential 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night speeds up your development of fine lines and wrinkles. When you’re sleep-deprived, you produce more of the stress hormone cortisol. Cortisol breaks down collagen, the protein that makes your skin look healthy and youthful.

3. Try Preventative Botox

You know that Botox can smooth out existing wrinkles and fine lines, but did you know that you can use it to stop wrinkles and lines from showing up altogether? People in their 20s and 30s are using preventative Botox to stop dynamic wrinkles like horizontal lines across the forehead or crow’s feet around the eyes from forming.

If you’re interested in preventative Botox, you should visit baylaser.ca to learn more about how to prepare for the injections, when you will see results and when to return for treatment. A licensed physician will answer every question you have during your consultation before setting up your appointment.

4. Use Vitamin C

When used in skincare products, Vitamin C encourages new cell generation and enhances the production of collagen and elastin. These factors make the skin look fuller and firmer. The acid is also credited with fixing hyperpigmentation, reducing scars and brightening the skin. If you want to achieve a healthy glow, add a Vitamin C serum to your medicine cabinet.

5. Practice Suncare

Soaking up too many UV rays will heighten your risk of developing skin cancer. If that fact isn’t enough to get you to slather on the sunscreen, you should know that too much sun exposure can lead to signs of premature aging.

Incorporate a sunscreen with an SPF 30 or higher into your morning routine, putting it on after you wash your face or take a shower. Do this every morning and reapply if you’re spending lots of time outdoors or if you’re going swimming.

Getting older is an inevitability. Looking older doesn’t have to be. You can hold off the signs of aging for a little while longer by getting more sleep, practicing suncare, using Vitamin C, trying preventative Botox and quitting your smoking habit.