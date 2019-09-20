Benefits of a Well-Design – Build Office Space

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Why is there a trend for a lot of businesses to locate or build a more creative office space? The answer to this question is to give the best atmosphere possible to their employees for the business to thrive. Usually, this decision is decided by the need to recruit or retain top talent.

Here are some of the benefits you will get out of constructing a well-designed office for your business.

What are the advantages?

Buildings that have high ceilings with exposed mechanical equipment, an open floor plan, original brick walls, and other unique features are in very high demand. Furthermore, there is more attention given to the materials that are used throughout the space such as higher-quality flooring, reclaimed wood within conference and reception areas, high-end kitchen finishes and appliances, and even bright colors.

Many businesses that are seeking creatively constructed office spaces are usually on the internet, software and technology markets. As talented employees in these industries are very competitive, a lot of companies are trying to craft a more fun and interesting place to work for retention and recruitment purposes.

For example, a lot of these companies offer break rooms with various social games, some offer large kitchen areas or food halls with chefs which is a growing trend and some break-out areas with comfortable sofas and chairs you can work from, like the ones you would usually see in hotel lounges. Access to outdoor spaces is also considered as a very valuable feature for every office space. It is important to understand while these previously mentioned industries have been the initial force that pushed this movement of creatively constructed office space, a lot of other industries are making the move to construct more creative and collaborative workplaces.

If you want to properly construct your office space with a kitchen and a food hall in mind, we recommend you check out BUILD IT By Design.

Increased efficiency

When you build a well-designed workplace for your employees and customers, you will see a considerable improvement in your company’s efficiency. However, you will need to organize your employees, employee areas, reception areas for your customers if you want to get the maximum efficiency of well-constructed office space.

Employee morale

There are a lot of design elements that can positively impact your employee’s morale such as room colors, space, ceiling height, and lighting. Studies have shown that more sunlight can considerably increase a person’s mood and create an effective workplace. Instead of getting an office location with just a few windows, you can get a construction company to build you a proper office with plenty of sunlight.

Branding opportunity

Employees and customers can be more invested in a company if the company is more invested in itself. Putting thought into the construction of your office tells clients and employees that you truly value them and that you plan a future for your company. Which is what branding is all about. It is about building a brand identity, positioning your company so it reflects that identity.

Department goals

As different departments in your company have different goals, you cannot design the office space in each department the same way. Organizing each section in a specific way for your departments will help you maximize efficiency.