5 Ways To Let Me Know It’s A Date

Calling all single menfolk of the world. Hello. Hi. How are you? Good. Great! Can we talk about DATES for a moment? Lately there have been a lot of you dudes banging on my door, asking me to “hang out.” This is a wonderful thing. Only problem is, some of you have dropped the ball on making me aware that it is in fact a date and not a wrap session where two buddies make jokes about farting. It’s fun to make new friends, but it’s more fun to make new friends who might want to rip my clothes off at some point. If you’d like me to consider you as a potential romantic partner, if you’d like me to wear a sexy dress that shows off my gams, if you’d like to receive a smooch (possibly even with tongue!) at the end of the night, there are a few things you can do to clue me into your master plan. After the jump, five ways you can alert me that you’d like to be more than buddies.
- Make a plan, Stan. The difference between “hanging out” and “a date” is all in the planning. Hanging out is a spontaneous activity that friends do together. Agreeing on a time and place in advance is a date. Asking me out in advance indicates interest AND gives me the time I need to be looking hot when we meet (my bikini region needs prep time). If you pick a restaurant and it’s one that I like, you will be one step closer to seeing that well-prepped bikini region. Lucky you.
- Compliments work. Would it hurt to tell me I look nice when you see me when I spent too much time fussing over my eyeliner? No, it most definitely would not. Hint: if you compliment me on my eyes/dress/smile/whatever I will know that you find me attractive. What a concept.
- Do chivalrous crap. I know ladies have mixed opinions on this chivalry business. I personally enjoy it in moderation. Opening doors, putting your hand near my lower back, letting me order first, those are sweet things you can do to let me know that you view me as a woman and not a frat brother.
- Open your wallet. Okay. I know this will incite some controversy as well. BUT. You should pay for our first date. Not because I’m a money hungry succubus. I have a job, thank you very much. My job is to tell you to pay for our damn date because it lets me know you want me. I’ll probably offer to pay next time. Ask to split the check and I will assume you want to be BFFs.
- Touch me. If you are feelin’ me throughout the course of our date, you should touch me at some point. If you’re shy, touch my arm. If you’re less shy, grab my hand. Physical contact = signal of attraction. A lot of women, such as myself, are not inclined to make the first move. If there’s not even the slightest grazing of elbows, I will deduce that I have landed in your friend zone.
Original by Beth Ames