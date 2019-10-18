5 Ways to Strengthen Your Bond with Your Child

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As with any relationship, a parent-child bond should be nurtured in order for it to grow stronger. With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be challenging to find the time to bond. This is especially true for working mothers, such as Glendalyn Fodra, a seasoned professional in the field of physical therapy, who are not only dedicated to creating a thriving environment for their families but are also pursuing great heights within their careers.

Below, our friend and collaborator Glendalyn Fodra shares five suggestions that are easy to incorporate in your daily schedule to help create organic bonding moments.

1. Eat Together

Eating meals with your child increase their social-emotional health as well as improves behavior. Take the time to ask them about their day and listen to their stories. If your schedule varies week by week, create a plan at the start of the week for as many family meals as your schedule allows. Other alternatives include breakfast together or a snack in-between after-school activities.

2. Have Fun Together

Children (and adults) love to have fun! Think about what your child likes to do for fun and join them during playtime. It does not have to be big or elaborate. A simple game of tag in the yard is sure to bring a smile to their face. You can also select a board game and have a family game night. Playtime helps develop social skills, coordination, and manners (taking turns, being a good winner/loser).

3. Let Them Help

Children love to be involved in tasks and help out in any way that they can. You can give your child an easy chore for them to do or a small role that helps with your errands. Some examples include picking up their dirty clothes and bringing them to the laundry room or picking up their toys after playtime. Give them praise when they help out and let them know you appreciate their hard work. As they get older, they can have more responsibility. Allowing your child to help boosts their confidence and makes them feel responsible.

4. Communicate with Them Daily

Take a few minutes each day to talk with your child. It can be done at any time of the day, such as bedtime or on the way home from school. Share a few thoughts from your day as well so they can listen and learn a bit about you. Not only does this strengthen your bond with your child, but it increases their language and listening skills.

5. Show Love Daily

What better way to bond with your child than to show love? Children love to feel special and cared for. Small acts of kindness go a long way for a child. A note in a lunchbox, giving them your full attention while they share a story from school, or cuddles before bedtime are just a few examples of what you can do. Think about the way they like to receive love and create a habit of showing them often. Celebrate big moments and accomplishments with praise and rewards.

Conclusion

A bond between a parent and a child is an extraordinary one. It must be worked on and cared for every day. By showing your child daily that you love and care about them, you can build an everlasting bond.