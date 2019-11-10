5 Ways You Know It’s Time To Get Married

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

I’ve talked about my often-disastrous relationships in a number of my columns, and every time I do, I get dozens of messages from people asking me to elaborate. Not that I’m an expert — it’s more like how you see a guy come screaming out of the woods covered in bees and you ask him where he found the hive, so you can avoid it.

So, the most common question I get (besides “Will you please stop sending me pictures of your penis?”) is “How do I know if this is the one?” which I think is a stealth way of asking me, “How can I avoid the hellish divorce that haunts your memories?”

Well, if you want to avoid the bees, I say you should always keep in mind …

#5. You Don’t Have to Impress Each Other. If you try to pet 49 stray cats, and all of them embed their claws in your forearm, you’re going to assume that the 50th will, too. Even if it’s purring and rubbing all over your ankles, you bury your hands in your pockets and punt that fucker like the winning field goal at the Super Bowl.

Since most of us don’t find our “true love” on the first shot, we’re cursed to endure attempt after attempt at connecting with people who we normally wouldn’t allow into the trunk of our car, let alone our personal, emotional space. After a while, we learn that dating equals pain … and I can’t speak for women, but guys tend to emotionally shut down to avoid that pain. They build a phony version of themselves to send on dates on their behalf, learning to fake their way through simple smalltalk in hopes of constructing a panties rug at the foot of their bed.

