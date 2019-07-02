6 Daily Habits for Arthritis Pain Relief

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

From forgetting to take your fish oil to gaining weight, specific lifestyle habits can be adding to the pain you are feeling in your joints. As hard as it is to believe, some of your habits could be making the pain you are feeling worse. From not exercising and gaining weight, your choices could be more harmful to your joints that you realize. However, you can take control of this condition by simply following pain control habits that will help you relieve arthritis pain. Let’s take a look:

1. Control your weight gain

Has the number on your scale been increasing? Your knees and other joints might be directly responding to you gaining weight. Being obese or overweight means that your joints will have to carry more load and this causes the pain characterized by osteoarthritis. If you want to relieve the pain, losing even 5 to 10 pounds can help.

2. Do it, but do not over do it

If walking or running a mile is good for this condition, then running for 10 miles is also good, right? Well, no, it is not. By pushing yourself too hard, you will be putting yourself at risk of injuring your joints and increasing the pain you are feeling. Hence, you should be active, but you should also stick to a specific pace, also you should try implementing various activities into your daily life. Gentle exercise can hinder the onset of this illness, even for people who have a strong genetic predisposition to get it.

3. Avoid repetitive motions

The tasks we do during a day can make it more difficult to control the pain you are feeling. This is particularly true for tasks that include repetitive joint movement. For example, working on your computer for an extended period of time will require you to constantly type and click the mouse. This can lead to you feeling increased pain in your wrists. You should remember to take breaks from your daily tasks and do simple exercise or stretches that will help you with managing your pain.

4. Do not pass up on healthy fats

Omega-3 fatty acids play a major role in relieving arthritis pain. These fatty acids are anti-inflammatory and you will need a high dose of them to get pain relief. You can take various supplements and eat food that contains these fatty acids naturally, like salmon. Keep in mind that you should tell your doctor about eating these foods and if you take any supplements.

5. Opt for taking pain relief medication like Otezla

Otezla is referred to as a PDE4 inhibitor, which means that it works inside the inflammatory cells. It reduces the PDE4 activity and it helps with overactive inflammation and pain that happens in people with arthritis. It is a brand-name prescription medication that comes in the forms of a tablet and is taken by mouth. It will help reduce inflammation in your joints and will effectively manage pain. Read more about this medicine at www.healthline.com

6. Get enough sleep

Arthritis pain and lack of sleep combined make a terrible circle. Various studies suggest that people who do not get enough sleep the night before report pain, including joint pain when they wake up the next morning. Sadly, for most people with this condition, sleep is a big challenge since the join pain tends to wake them up. However, sleep is still vital. You should talk to your doctor about pain control that can help you sleep longer and better.

Conclusion

These 6 habits that you can implement in your daily life will make dealing with arthritis pain easier, less stressful, and it will make your life easier for you. Hence, do not waste any more time and try out some of these tips!