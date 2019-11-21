6 extreme winter moisturizers that will make your face feel less like a husk

It’s not even fully winter here and already my skin feels like it’s been stuck in a block of ice and sprayed with dry airplane air. But there have to be like super extreme winter moisturizers that will make your face feel less like a husk, right? I can’t be the only one with crepe-y hands and a sucked-dry mug who is drinking water like it’s their job and praying it catches up to my face. I just can’t.

Fortunately, it’s because this is hilariously parched skin during winter thing is such a common occurrence that a lot of companies have created products to deal with it specifically. And those products go beyond your usual moisturizers.

If you think about it, most standard moisturizers are intended to be used every day under normal weather conditions, assuming you are just dealing with the basic task of keeping your skin in check. They are not, however, built to withstand all of the times you’re standing outside waiting in the snow and rain, feeling your skin become red with irritation and cold. They’re also not built to hydrate your skin after it has gone beyond the point of no return and feels like the bottom of your foot after wearing crappy shoes and not getting a pedicure. That’s just a harder thing to treat.

Still, you’re not the first person to have skin that’s that in need of moisture and you won’t be the last. But if you give these a shot, hopefully, you won’t have that sad and occasionally painful cactus skin for long.

1. This Works Extreme Moisturizer

This super rich replenishing moisturizer contains morninga oil and British-grown crambe oil to immediately moisturize the hell out of your skin, while time-released Retinol works throughout the day to support skin renewal. All of which you’ll desperately need, especially if the wind keeps smacking you like this.

2. Boscia Tsubaki Splash Mask

This Japanese rice water mask is like pouring water into your face for maximum hydration in seconds. Bye, dullness.

3. Patchology Lip Renewal

Wish you could slap on some patches and have instantly less peel-y dry lips right now? You can! You’re welcome.

4. Tatcha Indigo Soothing Triple Recovery Cream

This anti-aging moisturizer contains indigo extract, colloidal oatmeal, and sophora japonica extract, which calm, comfort, and restore your skin’s natural resiliency and reverse signs of premature aging. It’s also great for people who have rosacea, eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis, or allergies.

5. Milk Hero Salve

This super moisturizing salve hydrates, nurtures, and softens lips, while also giving you a little bit of color and sheen. No one will even know you’re hydrating. Boom.

6. SENTÉ Dermal Repair Cream

This next-level moisturizer contains a patented blend of ingredients including Heparan Sulfate (a naturally occurring complex of a sugar), plus a protein (glycoprotein), designed to activate cellular renewal deep within the skin. It also diminishes the appearance of fine lines, reduces wrinkles, and restores your skin’s intrinsic ability to heal itself.

Consider thy paper-y face healed. Or you know, soon to be healed. Soon.

Original by: Lane Moore