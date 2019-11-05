6 gift ideas to show breast cancer survivors a little extra love

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

October marks breast cancer awareness month, and since one in eight women will be affected by breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society, there’s probably a woman in your life affected by breast cancer. And if she’s a breast cancer survivor, here’s some gift ideas to support and celebrate this month with her.

The American Cancer Society additionally notes that in the United States alone, over the course of 2016, about 246,660 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women, and about 40,450 women will likely die from the condition. Clearly, organizations researching and offering treatment and support to victims of breast cancer still need your help, but frankly, breast cancer survivors still face an uphill battle, financially, physically, and psychologically.

If you’re looking for a comprehensive guide to how to eliminate every challenge and obstacle breast cancer survivors around the world will inevitably face post-treatment, unfortunately, that’s not what you’ll find here (or anywhere, really). Please do donate to Susan G. Komen and all the fantastic organizations it recommends that offer financial assistance to women affected by breast cancer, because god knows accessing treatment is not cheap. But if you’re looking for ideas for products to give a breast cancer survivor to show your support (or to show yourself a little love), you’ve come to the right place.

Whiskey decanter

icustomworld Survivor Hoodie

October is not only Breast Cancer Awareness month, but also very importantly marks the start of fall and chillier weather. Allow that special survivor in your life to knock out two birds with one stone with this cozy hoodie, available in black, dark blue, charcoal, red, and white, allowing them to both keep warm and declare their incredible status as a breast cancer survivor to the world. This survivor hoodie is available on Amazon for just $19.89 and comes in a wide range of sizes.

Chicken Soup for the Breast Cancer Survivor’s Soul: Stories to Inspire, Support and Heal

Relatable stories reminding someone they’re not alone can usually make them feel a little better. That being said, to help remind your friend or loved one that wherever she is in life post-treatment, she’s not alone, you can gift her with the heart-warming and uplifting stories of dozens of women who share her experiences in Chicken Soup for the Breast Cancer Survivor’s Soul: Stories to Inspire, Support and Heal for $10.48 on Amazon.

Nipple Cover Breast Petals (i.e. pasties)

Breast cancer patients often undergo either mastectomy, a surgery to remove all breast tissue to treat or prevent breast cancer, or, if in the early-stages of breast cancer, lumpectomy, in which only the tumor is removed from the breast. Mastectomies often result in the removal of nipples, and while costly options exist for artificial nipple implants, not all women can afford this. But a fun, affordable alternative exists in silicone pasties in a variety of colors and shapes, such as these pink adhesive pairs from Amazon for $6.99, and these Shapex Premium silicone pasties, available in different skin tones, for $21.19.

Gift certificate to CureDiva.com

CureDiva.com is the ultimate shop for breast cancer patients and survivors, providing a variety of bras and lingerie specifically for survivors who have undergone mastectomy or lumpectomy. You can purchase a gift certificate online, or for a more personal touch, pick out a bra in your friend’s size and style, here.

Tattoo shop gift certificate

From mind-blowing 3D nipple tattoos to colorful flower designs, hit up your local tattoo studio, discuss your friend’s options, and see if they offer gift certificates. Tattoos are arguably among the most powerful way for survivors to share their emotional experiences, and what better way to support your friend who’s a survivor than through helping them to share their story through body art?

There are countless great products out there, so show the survivors in your life how much you care, or treat yourself to a little gift.