6 Life Lessons From Connie Britton’s Hair (In GIFs!)

….To say we love Connie would be a massive understatement. We are ridiculously obsessed with Connie. As Tami Taylor, she gave us the mother/best friend/wife/sister we always wanted. As Rayna James, she became our new favorite fictional country singer. As Vivien Harmon on the first season of “American Horror Story,” we prayed for her triumph over that scary haunted house. In real life, she’s a Planned Parenthood-supporting badass. There are countless ways we could pay homage to the Goddess that is Connie, but today we’d like to focus on just one of her many, many amazing features: her hair. So many valuable life lessons can be gleaned from Connie Britton’s famous golden mane, such as…

1. Go with the flow. Life is full of unexpected twists and turns. You’ll be much happier if you just flow with it, like Connie Britton’s flowing hair.

2. Never stop shining. Don’t ever let the world forget you’re a fucking shooting star. Shine on, baby, just like Connie’s eternally shiny locks.

3. Be flexible. Life is SO much harder when you’re stiff and rigid about everything. Take a cue from Connie’s soft, flexible tresses and let go of your tightly controlled tendencies.

4. Bounce. Get excited! Be passionate about things! Show your enthusiasm! Put a little bounce in your step, inspired by Connie’s bouncy curls, and people will be drawn to you like a magnet.

5. Don’t fight the waves. Life is all about waves — waves of emotions, waves of good times, followed by waves of hardship. Embrace the natural wave of life, just like Connie embraces the natural wave of her hair.





6. Don’t be afraid to simplify. You don’t need to go all out, balls-to-the-ball all the time. Even Connie’s hair has days where it needs a simpler, no-fuss approach, like a loose ponytail.

Original by