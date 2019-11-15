How to create a successful logo? Check out these 4 key steps

Ever wonder how to create a successful logo design? It is very likely that this has already crossed your mind, after all, it would be amazing to know how designers who made famous logos such as Coca-Cola, Apple, Nike, Starbucks, Spotify, Chevrolet and other major brands have reached the pinnacle.

Of course, there is a whole creative process involved in the development, and while there is no definitive cake logo recipe, it is possible to guide the process along a line of reasoning that tends to yield great fruit. Learn what you have to do to create an unforgettable logo and perhaps be placed next to the big names whenever anyone comments on successful logos!

How to create an amazing logo?

By taking the following four steps, the result tends to be a memorable logo, and as time goes on, your creative and execution skills tend to improve even more! Visit placeit.net if you want to create logos, videos, and designs in seconds.

1. Have a good briefing

You are responsible for creating the logo, but it will be intended for another person or company. Therefore, it is essential to have a complete briefing with as much information about the project as will be used in the process. If you want to know how to create a logo for a company that really accomplishes its purpose, follow the 5 essential questions for a good briefing, which are classic but very valuable:

What? Know exactly what should be delivered to the customer (if only the logo, complete branding, printed items and so on). This opportunity can be used to sell other services and thus earn more.

Why? To create a logo, you need to know the purpose of the company, what its mission is, what it wants to pass on to the public and what are the main products and services offered. After all, there is no way to proceed without knowing what the purpose is.

Like? Even if you are a designer, you must follow customer requests. Find out if he prefers a style, inspiration, or prefers a certain color palette. Thus, the chances of pleasing the result are greatly increased.

Where? You need to know where that brand will be served and who it intends to reach. For example, planning how to create a logo for a company with a mostly adult audience is different than thinking of a logo that catches the eye of children.

When? Set a lead time with the customer. The shorter the deadline, the higher the cost, as you will have to give up other projects over this one. Align everything straight to avoid running into one of the types of problem customers, the impatient one.

2. Seek inspiration…

Creativity and inspiration go hand in hand. There is almost no way to create a creative logo if you don’t have that powerful insight that seems to have eliminated all the fog that clouded your imagination. First of all, it’s important to know where to look for inspiration to create logos, but inspiration can come at any time, whether you’re driving in traffic or paying attention to the print on your t-shirt. Think about what usually ignites your inspiration and do it. This will allow you to overcome the blank sheet barrier as quickly as possible.

3. … and don’t let the inspiration go away

You had a wonderful idea while sipping your coffee, but you don’t want it to cool. This is a sad situation, but everyone is subject to it. Inspiration doesn’t always wait, so it’s important that you register it as soon as possible, so you don’t waste your best ideas. Use your logo maker and apply the idea!

4. Be authentic

It is important to know how to differentiate the cliché tendencies. The first is a set of characteristics that is on the rise, while the second is something that is already saturated. For example, you have every right to look for trending topics in logo design, such as logo design trends, but don’t let that limit your creative process. Who knows how to create a company logo should escape the repetitive, as this is part of the creative process. So don’t let your authenticity lose the battle against the cliché.