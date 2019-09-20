6 Mainstream Movies Featuring Real Sex

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Over the weekend, Anne Hathaway said on “Chelsea Lately” that she and her “Love and Other Drugs” co-star Jake Gyllenhaal didn’t have real sex in the film, despite watching a slew of movies with actors actually doing the deed. “We decided from the get-go that real sex was out,” she said. “We watched some films that do real sex, and that makes me feel weird.

There are some films where the actors really have sex.” This got us wondering just what films Hathaway was talking about. We couldn’t imagine her and Jake sitting around watching hardcore porn, so we dug up some of the most salacious mainstream films that were rumored to include real live sex scenes. Check ’em out after the jump!

1. “Brown Bunny” (2003)

Vincent Gallo’s road movie is apparently 99 percent boring and one percent him getting a real-life blow job from Chloe Sevingy. But! Lest you think it’s sexy, said Gallo, “There’s no way to look at that scene and be titillated or sexually aroused … The whole scene involves hyper-intimacy, hyper-focus. You can barely hear them talk sometimes. They’re barely whispering. You’re constantly left feeling that you’re left watching something that you shouldn’t be watching, because you’re not supposed to watch sexuality, really, in a sense.”

2. “Antichrist” (2009)

“Antichrist” director Lars Von Trier included not-just-simulated sex in several of his other films (most notably “The Idiots”), and the darkly violent “Antichrist,” is no different. The film features graphic and real sex between stars Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

3. “Intimacy” (2001)

Leave it to a movie called “Intimacy” to have stars Mark Rylance and Kerry Fox actually “doing it.” “Intimacy” was one of the first mainstream British films featuring un-simulated sex scenes.

4. “Factory Girl” (2007)

An on-set insider claimed that the sex scenes between “Factory Girl”‘s Sienna Miller and on-screen (and reportedly off-screen) love interest Hayden Christensen were very real. Sienna vehemently denied the rumor, saying, “Oh darling, that is so horrible. You obviously don’t know anything about making movies.”

5. “Shortbus” (2006)

Director John Cameron Mitchell (who also made “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) made “Shortbus” as a provocative exploration of on-screen sexuality. “The sex is mostly unsuccessful and ridiculous and kind of hilarious,” Mitchell said of “Shortbus”’s un-simulated sex. “But to most Americans, any kind of explicit sex on film is called porn. Which is a pretty limited way of thinking about sex.”

6. “Nine Songs” (2004)

Director Michael Winterbottom had “Nine Songs” stars Kieran O’Brien and Margo Stilley have tons of real live sex in between going to see a bunch of real live concerts. Sadly, the pair apparently didn’t heat up the screen — their scenes made Nerve’s list of the 50 worst sex scenes of all time.

Original by Julie Gerstein