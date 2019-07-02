6 Things you need to know about Social Media Marketing

There is one thing that you need to remember about social media platforms – they are constantly changing. What worked last year is probably long forgotten now and what was a trend a week ago is probably not anymore. In this article, you will be able to read about how marketers use social media platform to grow businesses. Let’s take a look:
1. Social Media Marketing is taking over
In previous years, marketers did not adopt the idea of social media platform being good marketing tools, however, that is not the case now. According to a recent report, 92 percent of marketers now say that social media is quite important for any business. What this means is that you will have more and more competition in trying to target your demographic’s, so you should out a lot of effort and thought into what you choose to share online.
2. Marketers are slowly, but surely cracking the code on Social ROI
While the enigma of measuring ROI for these platforms is not completely solved, more people are finding ways to measure the exact results. Keep in mind that you should only measure what matters to you. If your objective is to get more people to click on your social media posts so that they can be directed to your website, pay attention to those specific numbers and assign them a value in order to determine the ROI.
3. Optimizing websites and blogs to be mobile-friendly is important
A couple of years ago, no one really cared about how their company’s blog or site look on their smartphones since people did not access the Internet via their phones as much as they do now. In 2018, more than half of mobile users used their phones to access the Internet, which means that you should make sure that your website or blog looks good and is user-friendly on mobile devices. Otherwise, you are just risking losing traffic to your website.
4. Marketers are spending more time and money on these platforms
While it will mostly depend on how long someone has been using these platforms, the point is, the more experienced marketers have with the platforms, the more time they will spend on it. You should spend more time on these platforms, since the more effort you put in it, the better your results will be.
5. The benefits of these platforms are getting higher
According to the experts from Justanotherpanel, this kind of marketing is helping businesses get more exposed, develop a loyal audience, and gain insights into the marketplace. Other benefits include, increase in sales, finding good partnership opportunities, generating traffic, improving search ranking, and reducing the amount of money you spend on marketing.
6. Facebook is the King for Paid Social Advertisements
There is no other platform that has achieved what Facebook has when it comes to appealing to your targeted audience via advertising. While LinkedIn did come second with 20 percent of marketers using it, Facebook dominated social media marketing with 90 percent of marketers using it. So, if you are considering online advertising, Facebook could be the best option for you. The one thing you should check first is how much time does your audience spend on it, as well as if they interact with your posts.
Conclusion
These 6 tips will help you improve your social media marketing and will make the whole process easier and less time-consuming. Hence, do not waste any more time and start planning your perfect social media strategy.