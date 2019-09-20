8 Best heist movies of all time!

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

What else can be more exciting than seeing a bunch of cracks teaming up to execute the heist of a lifetime? Planning all the moves with the singular agenda of losing nothing and gaining everything always turns out to be an interesting watch. It is oddly satisfying to view slick criminals hired by FBI to track down and put a halt to the activities of other slimy crooks. There are a number of movies that revolve around huge heists and criminal mischief which gained massive success in their own time and still rule the Box Office.

If you’re a fan of action and thriller based heist movies, then we have created a solid list for you all.

1. The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Usual Suspects is one of those movies in which the villain is actually the hero. Kevin Spacey completely nailed the role with his exceptional acting. He portrayed the witty character quite remarkably. This amazing thriller is also a massive hit in the memes world. We all surely have friends who may not have seen The Usual Suspects but are still familiar with Kyser Soze (the iconic character played by Kevin). The plot is a little confusing, but also thrilling at the same time. This crafty movie with witty and ingenious dialogues and some terrific performances is a must-watch. The role of Kyser Soze brought Kevin Spacey an Oscar and is still known to be his best cinematic performance ever.

2. Ronin (1998)

Ronin – A mysterious crime movie released in 1998 starring Robert De Niro, Jean Reno, and Natascha McElhone. Natasha McElhone, playing Deirdre in the movie, gathers a team of experts who are tasked to steal a briefcase of mysterious holdings. As the mission evolves the people in the team start suspecting each other’s intentions and keep a watchful eye on one another through the remaining part of their mission together. Ronin is one hell of a description of an incredible heist that thrills you to the core.

3. Heat (1995)

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro’s starrer Heat is a perfect crime thriller. The story revolves around a group of people who rob a bank and unintentionally leave a clue at the crime scene. They feel the police crawling up to them. The criminal mastermind Neil McCauley (the character played by Robert De Niro) tries to deal with the rogue actions of one of his men when Lieutenant Hanna (played by Al Pacino) attempts to track McCauley down. Hanna is struggling in his own life because of his wife and his stepdaughter’s mental health issues. Lieutenant and McCauley find respect for each other while trying to sabotage one another’s plan. This movie is a treat for all detective drama lovers.

4. The Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece The Inception is a remarkable labyrinth thriller. It is one of those movies which still has people confused about its ending. Nolan told in an interview “heist films are mostly unemotional. And with The Inception, I tried to show the world of imagination and the emotional side of somebody’s mind”. This movie is one of its kind in which a team of criminals enters the subconscious of people in a bid to steal or implant a specific idea. Christopher Nolan’s interpretation of the notion makes it feel so real that you actually start pondering over the concept asking yourself, “Can it be true?”

5. The Italian Job (1969)

The Italian Job released in 1969 is way better than its 2003 remake with a big caste. The movie is all about a gold heist planned in Italy. The heist goes alright, but the perpetrators all receive a blow from their own partner’s betrayal. The betraying partner steals all the money and leaves his teammates to perish. Charlie Crocker and his allies plan to steal back from their former team member what’s theirs’ by right. No remake can compete with the original one!

6. Don’t Breathe (2016)

This particular movie is an amazing blend of thrill and suspense. Two teenagers try to rob an old blind man thinking it’d be a piece of cake, unaware he is not the one to be robbed. They enter his house, knowing he doesn’t have significant home security systems installed. What they don’t know is the guy they intend to rob is an ex-soldier. And following their intrusion things go upside down.

7. Out of Sight (1998)

It is more of a love story heist, in my opinion. Jack Foley (played by George Clooney), a clever and successful bank robber, falls in love with the Federal Marshal, Karen Sisco (played by Jennifer Lopez). Now both the criminal and the Federal Marshal are willing to risk everything just to check if it is something more serious than it seems, while they also want to test whether it is the law coming in their way or something else. This unusual love story, topped with crime and drama, is a perfect film for movie date nights.

8. Fast Five (2011)

Fast and Furious series is known for showcasing sexy cars drifting around on streets and also for its group of sexy criminals. Criminals, who know no boundaries when it comes to their loved ones, and are actually people of principles. After Brian and his wife Mia make Dom break out of the federal prison and are on the run, Agent Hobbs finds them and asks to assist with a case that involves a $100 million heist. Hobbs wants help with drawing the potential target out. Fast Five deliberately didn’t include any street racing in order to broaden the scope of the franchise and to transform it.