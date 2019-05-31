8 Signs That Show Your Boiler is Not Working Efficiently

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Just like any other machine or system, it is important to take good care of your boiler system. This will mean scheduling routine maintenance, installing it professionally or seeking the help of professionals whenever you have to carry out a repair. Despite all the measures you might have put in place, there is still a chance your system will have some complications in the future. With time, it will wear down leaving you with huge repair costs to incur. Worse, you may be forced to look for a replacement before you can finally perform your activities effectively.

Unfortunately, not everyone can easily identify a boiler that is not working effectively and efficiently anymore. You might, therefore, find yourself having to deal with repair costs that you had not planned for initially. To avoid this embarrassment, here are 8 signs to know it’s time to replace your boiler.

1. Leaks

Never ignore water leaks as it will not only cause damages to your home but also to other parts of the system. In the end, you will be left counting losses that you would have otherwise avoided had you decided to fix the problem earlier. You should, however, look for a professional to fix the leakage. Any attempt to do it yourself will only cause further problems.

2. It is too Old

When taken care of properly, your system will last for close to 15 years. However, this will depend on the type of boiler you are using and the manufacturer as Greener points out. If you purchased a low-quality system, chances are it will not last for the expected duration no matter how well you take care of it. Unfortunately, there are some good systems which will not reach this age as they will have recurrent problems be it leaks or heating issues.

Owners of old systems are the worst hit since the models can never be compared to the ones we have today in terms of safety measures and efficiency. It would thus be better to get a new system if your current one is more than 10 years old. It is only then that you will be sure about the efficiency since you will no longer encounter problems.

3. Constant Break downs

If you are forced to deal with regular breakdowns such as topping up the pressure week in week out, then things are only set to become worse. The money you spend on repairing the broken parts can come in handy when it comes to purchasing a new system. Therefore, whenever you realize your system is starting to break down on a regular basis, you should start sourcing for money to get a new one.

4. Inconsistencies in Temperature

Is your water colder or hotter than what your temperature is supposed to be? If yes, then you may be sitting on a time bomb since the system will eventually fail. In most instances, temperature inconsistencies may mean that your system is not circulating the water as it should be. Therefore, it will not be able to heat your home as it is expected to.

5. Increased Energy Bills

Of course your energy bills are going to rise especially when you use your system more and more. However, what you should be examining is whether the bills are way higher than what you paid for the previous month or year. You can also consider asking your neighbors about their bills if you are to get the correct estimates. When the bills exceed what you had estimated with bigger margins, then your system may be the culprit. Consider having a close look at the system to check whether it is working efficiently or effectively.

6. Yellow Flame

A good boiler is supposed to burn merrily with a blue flame. When your system is burning with a yellow flame, it could be a sign that it has carbon monoxide problems. This is a very big problem since carbon monoxide is a dangerous and odorless gas which can be disastrous when left uncontrolled. When the carbon monoxide levels exceed the norm, you may suffer from symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and nausea. You should get help from Gas Emergency Services whenever you notice this problem if you are to avoid developing health issues.

7. Foul Odors From Your System

Any unpleasant or unfamiliar smell from your system is nothing to be ignored. This is because it may signify a gas leak which needs urgent attention as soon as it is detected. In case you detect an eggy, Sulphur smell, you should open your windows and vacate the house as soon as possible. You will then have to call the Gas Emergency Services if you are to solve the problem once and for all.

The unusual smell in your system does not necessarily mean that it is a gas leak. Instead, it may be associated to a metallic or electric burning. When this is the case, you will have to seek help from a highly experienced engineer if the problem is to be fixed once and for all.

8. It Does Not Work Very Well

Not many people will be able to put up with a system that just does not work. For instance, if you are always running low on hot water, you will have to look for an engineer who will look into the problem. Once the problem has been identified, the professional will advise on the best possible measures to take if you are to have a system that is up and running. If the problem is beyond repair, you might be asked to purchase a new system.

It is important for you to examine how your boiler is operating. This will mean looking into all the parts to check whether they are functioning effectively. In case of any problem, you will have to look for help before things get out of hand. Once you do this, you will never again have to deal with issues related to poor performance.