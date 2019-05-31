How to maintain your computer

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Do you feel annoyed every time you turn on your computer due to its poor performance? Are you thinking about buying a new one, but you don’t want to waste money because the one you currently own is fairly new? Since our laptops are part of our day-to-day life and we use them constantly, at the same time we have to take good care of them to prolong their lifespan. In the following text, we are going to tell you about some small things you can do to enhance the computer’s performance.

The first thing that may slow down the device is the cluttered desktop. Every time you turn it on, the system has to load each program and document that you keep on your desktop thus if you have a large number of files, the whole process will take more time.

Furthermore, you should regularly clean it from unnecessary documents. Use Disk Cleanup to delete all copies of certain files that are useless and are only taking space. In addition, defragment the computer regularly. This feature is part of every Windows operating system. It will neatly organize all files and boost your device.

If you have done everything, and your laptop is still not working as good as it used to, scan it for viruses. Needless to say, you must have any antivirus software installed that will monitor your activities all the time and warn you about malicious webpages. However, some viruses manage to pass the protection undetected, so it is important to scan the system regularly.

Moving on to some technical issue, your computer tends to become dusty over time, which is quite expected. If you have never cleaned it before on your own, take to any services such as Data Magic and they will remove dust and other particulates that are causing it to overheat very quickly.

Also, check battery performance. Contrary to everyone’s opinion, laptop batteries are not designed to last for a long time, not even during the entire life of your device. There are some things you can do to improve batteries live. The first thing you can do is to change power settings and dim the screen. Turn on Power Saver setting, and program the computer to turn off after 10 or so minutes of inactivity. Moreover, shut down every background program you don’t need. These tend to use a fair amount of power even when you don’t use them. Another important tip is that you should never leave your device on a permanent charge. No, the battery cannot overcharge, but this can speed up the degradation and eventually you will have to have it plugged in all the time, or get a new battery.

On the other hand, if you use the laptop only for work and if you got it from your company, you have to be extra careful with the program you choose to install. Due to important documents on it, your computer has to be efficient and reliable.

To conclude, these are some main tips that will help you boost your laptop and expand its life. However, if you are not tech-savvy and are experiencing some problems, we recommend you take it to the professionals that will fix all of them quickly.