8 super side projects for travelers

Traveling the world is something that most people dream of, and it’s a dream that can often become a reality.

However, once you arrive at your destination, how do you make sure that you’re making the most of it? How do you ensure that your travel experience is truly transformative?

Undertaking a side project can be a great idea, as it gives you something long-term to work on that will keep you active and help you to grow as a person.

With that in mind, we’ve come up with eight super side projects that you can try out through the course of your travels.

Learn a language

Learning a language is a great way to enhance your travel experience because it allows you to communicate with locals in their native language. You can find a local to teach you or alternatively, download interactive language app Drops, which has more than 30 languages to choose from.

Cooking

One of the best things about traveling the world is getting to try delicious authentic cuisine. So why not take a cooking class and learn how to master your favorite dishes? It’ll save you eating out all the time which can be costly and unhealthy.

Vlogging

Vlogging is the perfect way to share your travel stories and showcase the places you’ve visited, to friends, family, and fellow travelers. If your vlog is a hit, you might even be able to monetize it further down the line.

Volunteering

Volunteering is a great option if you want to make a meaningful difference to the world. It’s your chance to give something back to the wonderful communities you visit and connect with people on a more deep and meaningful level.

Hiking

Hiking is a great way to explore your destination and keep fit. It can be hard work, but once you reach the top of that hill or mountain, you’ll be rewarded with truly spectacular views. If you’re not sure where to start, these beginners guide from the Hiking Guy blog is a useful read.

Tutoring

Tutoring is a great idea for those of you looking to earn some extra cash during your travels. Everyone has different areas of expertise; however, a good option is to teach your native language to locals.

Writing

If you’re someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes travel, writing is a wonderful outlet for your passion. It’s your chance to articulate, reflect, and relive your escapades. Once completed, you can share your writing with others on a blog or keep it for yourself, as something to look back on for years to come.

Study

Studying is your chance to learn more about something you’re passionate about and gain a recognized qualification that could open doors for you, on your travels and back home. If you enroll with https://distancelearning.anglia.ac.uk,you’ll be able to study from anywhere in the world – pretty cool, right?

Hopefully one of these brilliant ideas has sparked your interest, and you’re ready to start prepping for your travel side project.

That’s our list! Share your thoughts on travel side projects in the comments section.