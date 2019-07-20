Freaky Kinks That Turn People On But Are Too Scared To Tell Their S/O

I have a slight thing for cowboys. There’s something very attractive about a cool, handsome gruff cowboy with a nice Southern drawl. Think “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” era Clint Eastwood. But I know that if I tell him, my beautiful, beautiful boyfriend WILL TAKE IT TOO FUCKING FAR. HE WILL WEAR A COWBOY HAT AND ASSLESS CHAPS. HE WILL TALK DIRTY TO ME A LA “LARRY THE CABLE GUY”. WE’LL BE FUCKING TO COUNTRY MUSIC. I HATE COUNTRY MUSIC. Bless his heart, but he would use my simple attraction to cowboys as a way to absolutely mess with me. And that beautiful, beautiful fucking bastard knows this. I love that man, but I will never tell him. (firstifuckmycar)

Bare Minimum

Shit. Just about everything.

I am VERY kinky, but my wife is very vanilla, and as the years go by she is becoming more and more so. (still mid 30s)

Being a dom. Being a sub. Giving anal. Receiving anal. Choking on my cock. Her sitting on my face. Verbal domination. Exhibitionism. ATM. Cumming on her face. Rough nipple play on either of us. Period sex. Shower sex. Bondage. Pain. Fisting. Free use situations. Making her taste her own pussy juices. Edging. Forced orgasms. And a ton of other things I’m not thinking of at the moment.

Hell, I’d be happy with at least regular sex. The last couple years the process has become so mechanical. Maybe once or twice a month she says “want to have sex? “. Then I go down on her until she cums, exactly once. She won’t let me go longer. Then she sucks my dick for ~30 seconds. Then we fuck in one of maybe 4 or 5 positions. I cum in her (yay vasectomy), we cuddle for a few minutes then wash up. She used to have a high sex drive and be interested in trying new things, but ever since we had kids that all shut down. Hard.

But. I love her. Immensely. I am not sexually satisfied, but I’m not going to leave her over it. I’m still happy in general even though this part is seriously lacking.

We have talked about it a couple of times, but she’s made it clear with even the tamest stuff she’s not into. I get a “maybe one day” type response. (anormalgeek)

Calling all men!

Bring shared/owned – having one guy like parade me around and telling his friends they can just go ahead and touch me, ordering me to suck their cocks, holding me in place while random guys use me, etc (littlebecci)

