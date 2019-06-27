8 Ways to Lose Weight Effectively

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Being overweight or unable to shed those extra few pounds before summer can lead to you feeling overwhelmed and stress, as well to a range of health issues. Although there are various diets available, a nutritious diet and a balanced lifestyle can be the key to leading a healthy life, as well as controlling your weight better. Crash diets are not a good solution, whatever benefits people might claim they have, you will need to make gradual life changes in order to lose weight safely and sustain that weight loss over a period of time. In this article, you will be able to read about 8 tips for controlling your weight. Let’s take a look:

1. Drink water, especially before meals

You might have heard that drinking water can help with losing weight, and it is true. By drinking water, you will be boosting your metabolism by 20 to 30 percent over a period of 1.5 hours, which will help you burn more calories.

2. Eat Eggs for breakfast

Eating eggs have all kinds of benefits, including the benefit of losing weight. Various studies have shown that replacing a grain-based meal with eggs will help you eat fewer calories in the next 36 hours, and it will also help with losing more body fat and weight. If you do not like eating eggs, eating food that is full of proteins should do the trick as well.

3. Drink coffee or green tea

High-quality coffee us full of antioxidants that have a wide range of health benefits. The caffeine found in coffee can boost your metabolism by 3 to 11 percent and it also increases fat burning by 10 to 29 percent. However, keep in mind that you should not add a lot of sugar or other ingredients that have a high-calorie content since it will have a negative effect. Like coffee, green tea has various benefits as well. Although it contains small amounts of caffeine, it is full of antioxidants called catechins that work to enhance fat burning.

4. Take a Glucomannan Supplement

A fiber called glucomannan has been connected to losing weight in various studies. This fiber will absorb the water that is in your stomach, making you feel more full, which will help you in eating fewer calories. Various studies have shown that people who use dietary supplements lose more weight than those who do not.

5. Cut Back on Added Sugar

One of the worst ingredients in modern diets is added sugar and most people consume a lot of it. In order for you to lose weight, you should most definitely cut back on added sugar. Also, you should always read the labels, since even the “healthy foods” might have large amounts of sugar in it.

6. Keep Healthy food near you in case you get hungry

If you keep healthy food near you, you will stop yourself from eating unhealthy food if you get extremely hungry. You can prepare snacks that are easy to prepare and that are portable, like baby carrots, nuts, whole fruits, hard-boiled eggs, and yogurt.

7. Eat Spicy food

Chili peppers contain capsaicin, a compound that boosts the metabolism and reduces your appetite. However, you should not eat spicy food all the time, since some people develop a tolerance for capsaicin which can limit the long-term effectiveness of it.

8. Do Aerobic exercise

Doing aerobic exercise, which is basically cardio exercise, is a great way to burn more calories and improving both your mental and physical strength. It is especially effective in losing belly fat which tends to build up around your organs.

Conclusion

By following these tips, you will be able to lose weight, as well as lead a better and healthier lifestyle. Hence, do not waste any more time and start planning your perfect daily routine!