86 Of The Best Feelings In The Entire World

The past week has been kinda a bummer for me, and I’ve hit the point where I’ll search for a little happiness just about anywhere. When I saw that someone had asked the Reddit community “What is the best feeling in the world?”, I clicked expecting to see a mix of classics (like peeling the protective plastic off of new gadgets) and the obvious sexual things (which, of course, were there).

What I didn’t expect was to have my heart basically melt out of my body by one user’s completely spot-on list of 86 absolutely perfect pleasures.

1. Peeling the whole orange in one go

2. Peeling the whole egg in one go

3. Finishing composing a song (or finishing learning how to play a song)

4. Seeing “100%” written down on an assignment

5. The boss saying “thank you”

6. The smile on my mom’s face when she can tell I enjoyed her cooking

7. Teaching children about basically anything

8. Going up the down escalator

9. Going down the up escalator

10. Singing in the shower to an imaginary audience of thousands

11. Shaving facial hair into different shapes and patterns before shaving the whole thing off

12. Learning something new

13. The crystalline nature of freshly fallen snow

14. Hot chocolate on a cold winter day

15. A fruit smoothie on a warm summer day

16. Waking up and realizing you’re not sick anymore

17. The thought of the girl I’m into smiling because of me

18. People who are willing to love and accept one another, in spite of their many differences

19. A lone dandelion on a lawn of grass

20. Smiles in general

21. Hugs

22. Giving a pedestrian at a crosswalk the right of way

23. Someone helping me with groceries since I’m a dime short

24. Helping someone with groceries who’s a dime short

25. The laughter of children

26. When the chords in a song sound just right and resonate with my thoughts

27. Sunrise

28. Sunset

29. Finding twenty bucks in your pocket

30. Forgetting you left it there and finding it again that night

31. Beating a personal high score at a video game

32. Cleaning out papers after a semester of studying

33. Finding an oddly shaped baby carrot

34. Eating the airy puffballs that sometimes form on pizza

35. Learning and performing a new taekwondo move (or dance move)

36. Beating my mile time

37. Singing a song in public and having someone sing along with you

38. The sound and feel of a perfect high five

39. Cuddling

40. Showing affection to someone who shows you hate

41. When a girl is all dressed up for a formal night out

42. When a girl has her hair up and is in sweats and doesn’t care what she looks like

43. Pets after you feed them

44. The smell of rain

45. The first minute in a hot shower

46. When crises bring people together (ex: people hugging while crying)

47. When someone changes an opinion on a before strongly held belief

48. Closure

49. Finishing a great novel

50. Finishing a puzzle

51. The look on someone’s face when he gets the punch line

52. Every time I see her name

53. Getting a new bench press record

54. A girl complimenting anything about me

55. Goosebumps as the breeze hits the back of my neck

56. The first bite of a plump nectarine

57. Seeing how many peas can fit stuck in my fork

58. Taking my pants off after a long day

59. When someone says “You made my day”

60. Complimenting someone

61. The feeling of inertia as the plane descends

62. Giving out halloween candy

63. Getting a straight or a flush in poker

64. Seeing an animal (even as simple as a deer or squirrel) in the wild

65. Opening the door, the fly leaves, no flies enter

66. The moment of meditation after I do something wrong

67. Drawing a perfect circle with a compass

68. Hitting green lights my whole way home

69. Getting a call from a friend from long ago

70. Writing handwritten letters, licking the envelopes, and mailing them

71. When you climb to the top of the tree

72. When you hike to the top of the hill

73. When you wake up without hitting the snooze button

74. The fog layering glasses when eating soup

75. Seeing very old couples happy together

76. Giving food to a patient at the hospital

77. Giving a hug to someone who needs it

78. When all of the popcorn pops

79. When the sequel is somehow better than the original

80. When there is someone to share the Kit Kat with

81. The moment I slip on my lucky boxers

82. The initial feeling of jumping into a puddle

83. The sound of a leaf crackling while walking in the fall

84. When she hits me up first

85. The moment of silence after listening to a good song

86. When I accomplish something someone told me I could never do

Original by: