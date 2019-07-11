86 Of The Best Feelings In The Entire World

The past week has been kinda a bummer for me, and I’ve hit the point where I’ll search for a little happiness just about anywhere. When I saw that someone had asked the Reddit community “What is the best feeling in the world?”, I clicked expecting to see a mix of classics (like peeling the protective plastic off of new gadgets) and the obvious sexual things (which, of course, were there).
What I didn’t expect was to have my heart basically melt out of my body by one user’s completely spot-on list of 86 absolutely perfect pleasures.
1. Peeling the whole orange in one go
2. Peeling the whole egg in one go
3. Finishing composing a song (or finishing learning how to play a song)
4. Seeing “100%” written down on an assignment
5. The boss saying “thank you”
6. The smile on my mom’s face when she can tell I enjoyed her cooking
7. Teaching children about basically anything
8. Going up the down escalator
9. Going down the up escalator
10. Singing in the shower to an imaginary audience of thousands
11. Shaving facial hair into different shapes and patterns before shaving the whole thing off
12. Learning something new
13. The crystalline nature of freshly fallen snow
14. Hot chocolate on a cold winter day
15. A fruit smoothie on a warm summer day
16. Waking up and realizing you’re not sick anymore
17. The thought of the girl I’m into smiling because of me
18. People who are willing to love and accept one another, in spite of their many differences
19. A lone dandelion on a lawn of grass
20. Smiles in general
21. Hugs
22. Giving a pedestrian at a crosswalk the right of way
23. Someone helping me with groceries since I’m a dime short
24. Helping someone with groceries who’s a dime short
25. The laughter of children
26. When the chords in a song sound just right and resonate with my thoughts
27. Sunrise
28. Sunset
29. Finding twenty bucks in your pocket
30. Forgetting you left it there and finding it again that night
31. Beating a personal high score at a video game
32. Cleaning out papers after a semester of studying
33. Finding an oddly shaped baby carrot
34. Eating the airy puffballs that sometimes form on pizza
35. Learning and performing a new taekwondo move (or dance move)
36. Beating my mile time
37. Singing a song in public and having someone sing along with you
38. The sound and feel of a perfect high five
39. Cuddling
40. Showing affection to someone who shows you hate
41. When a girl is all dressed up for a formal night out
42. When a girl has her hair up and is in sweats and doesn’t care what she looks like
43. Pets after you feed them
44. The smell of rain
45. The first minute in a hot shower
46. When crises bring people together (ex: people hugging while crying)
47. When someone changes an opinion on a before strongly held belief
48. Closure
49. Finishing a great novel
50. Finishing a puzzle
51. The look on someone’s face when he gets the punch line
52. Every time I see her name
53. Getting a new bench press record
54. A girl complimenting anything about me
55. Goosebumps as the breeze hits the back of my neck
56. The first bite of a plump nectarine
57. Seeing how many peas can fit stuck in my fork
58. Taking my pants off after a long day
59. When someone says “You made my day”
60. Complimenting someone
61. The feeling of inertia as the plane descends
62. Giving out halloween candy
63. Getting a straight or a flush in poker
64. Seeing an animal (even as simple as a deer or squirrel) in the wild
65. Opening the door, the fly leaves, no flies enter
66. The moment of meditation after I do something wrong
67. Drawing a perfect circle with a compass
68. Hitting green lights my whole way home
69. Getting a call from a friend from long ago
70. Writing handwritten letters, licking the envelopes, and mailing them
71. When you climb to the top of the tree
72. When you hike to the top of the hill
73. When you wake up without hitting the snooze button
74. The fog layering glasses when eating soup
75. Seeing very old couples happy together
76. Giving food to a patient at the hospital
77. Giving a hug to someone who needs it
78. When all of the popcorn pops
79. When the sequel is somehow better than the original
80. When there is someone to share the Kit Kat with
81. The moment I slip on my lucky boxers
82. The initial feeling of jumping into a puddle
83. The sound of a leaf crackling while walking in the fall
84. When she hits me up first
85. The moment of silence after listening to a good song
86. When I accomplish something someone told me I could never do
Original by: