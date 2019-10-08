9 Guys Who Look Hotter With Long Hair

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

On the premiere of “Friday Night Lights” star Taylor Kitsch’s movie, “John Carter.” Whatever, who cares about the movie, can we talk about the hair? We have a problem — Riggins’ magic hair is gone! Gone! I’m shedding a tear(s) for it right now. But Kitsch is sadly not the only guy who sacrificed his pretty long hair for an ugly short hairstyle. Click through to see several other sexy celebs who seriously depleted their hotness by cutting their long locks.

Josh Holloway

I’ve never watched “Lost” because I don’t have 50 zillion free hours. Maybe the next time I get mono or am quarantined, I will. But even I know that Josh Holloway, who played Sawyer on the show, looked so much better with long hair.

Eddie Vedder

Clearly, a grungeman’s power lies in his long, gorgeous locks, Eddie Vedder. What were you thinking?

Johnny Depp