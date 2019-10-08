10 Teas For Introverts (And Why They’re Better Than Coffee)

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

For as long as I can remember, I’ve pretty much been a tea aficionado. There’s something about waking up to a nice, warm and light cup of herbal bliss that trumps drinking coffee everytime; in fact, as an introvert, curling up with a good book while sipping delicious blends should be the only way to spend the day. Having something healthy that gives me the same energy boost but without the crash definitely comes in handy on those days where cramming in notes for midterms and finals becomes my M.O. For those of us who want to lead a healthy lifestyle, remember that tea is totally a hug in a mug.

It’s funny to think that I come from a family of coffee lovers who dip their bread in a freshly roasted and dark cup of mocha while I just munch on macarons and sip on some bitter goodness (I like to pretend that I’m just coloring outside of the lines). But apparently, there’s actual science behind my aversion to coffee.

In a study, Cambridge University psychologist Brian Little found that there’s a connection between your personality type and the overall effect that coffee will have on you. The craziest aspect of this is that his tests indicate that coffee reduces an introvert’s level of productivity; introverts are believed to be more stimulated than extroverts. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

From the intoxicating aroma to their amazing health benefits, these herbal blends are definitely the perfect alternatives. Not only will they get you out of your slump, they’ll also make you love mornings again. In fact, we’re pretty much bet that these healthy teas will make you give up on coffee once and for all!

