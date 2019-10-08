Hair Dos: 10 Beautiful Buns & Tucks

When I’m not busy picking bald patches into my scalp, I like to look at hair tutorials and screw around with my hair. On days when I wake up with weird cowlicks or greasy roots, I usually pull it back into a sloppy bun, but I’d like to up the ante by trying out one of these twists, heh, on the usual. Click on for 10 bun and tuck hair tutorials.
The Sock Bun
Difficulty: Moderate
Tools: Hair elastic; old sock with toes cut off.
Hair Hero: Lauren Conrad
Tutorial: Here.
The No Brush Fun Bun
Difficulty: Easy
Tools: Hair elastic; bobby pins; hairspray; curling iron (optional)
Hair Hero: That crunchy granola girl from college who never brushed her hair but always looked amazing.
Tutorial: Here.
The Sexy Librarian Bun
Difficulty: Easy
Tools: Elastics; bobby pins
Hair Hero: Audrey Hepburn
Tutorial: Here.
The Coiled Bun
Difficulty: Moderate
Tools: Hair elastics; bobby pins
Hair Hero: Princess Leia
Tutorial: Here.
The Braided Tuck
Difficulty: Moderate
Tools: Hair elastics; bobby pins
Hair Hero: Jessica Alba
Tutorial: Here.
The Chestnut Bun
Difficulty: Moderate
Tools: Hair elastics; bobby pins
Hair hero: Grace Kelly
Tutorial: Here.
The Twisted Sisters
Difficulty: Easy.
Tools: Hair elastics
Hair Hero: Gwen Stefani, like, 10 years ago
Tutorial: Here.
The Side Chignon
Difficulty: Moderate
Tools: Bobby pins; hairspray; curling iron.
Hair Hero: Paz de la Huerta on “Boardwalk Empire”
Tutorial: Here.