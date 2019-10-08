Hair Dos: 10 Beautiful Buns & Tucks

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When I’m not busy picking bald patches into my scalp, I like to look at hair tutorials and screw around with my hair. On days when I wake up with weird cowlicks or greasy roots, I usually pull it back into a sloppy bun, but I’d like to up the ante by trying out one of these twists, heh, on the usual. Click on for 10 bun and tuck hair tutorials.

The Sock Bun