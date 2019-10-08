Hair Dos: 10 Beautiful Buns & Tucks

October 8, 2019

When I’m not busy picking bald patches into my scalp, I like to look at hair tutorials and screw around with my hair. On days when I wake up with weird cowlicks or greasy roots, I usually pull it back into a sloppy bun, but I’d like to up the ante by trying out one of these twists, heh, on the usual. Click on for 10 bun and tuck hair tutorials.

The Sock Bun

Source: The Frisky

Difficulty: Moderate

Tools: Hair elastic; old sock with toes cut off.

Hair Hero: Lauren Conrad

Tutorial: Here.

The No Brush Fun Bun

Source: thebeautydepartment

Difficulty: Easy

Tools: Hair elastic; bobby pins; hairspray; curling iron (optional)

Hair Hero: That crunchy granola girl from college who never brushed her hair but always looked amazing.

Tutorial: Here.

The Sexy Librarian Bun

Source: Onedio

Difficulty: Easy

Tools: Elastics; bobby pins

Hair Hero: Audrey Hepburn

Tutorial: Here.

The Coiled Bun

Source: We Heart It

Difficulty: Moderate

Tools: Hair elastics; bobby pins

Hair Hero: Princess Leia

Tutorial: Here.

The Braided Tuck

Source: The Frisky

Difficulty: Moderate

Tools: Hair elastics; bobby pins

Hair Hero: Jessica Alba

Tutorial: Here.

The Chestnut Bun

Difficulty: Moderate

Tools: Hair elastics; bobby pins

Hair hero: Grace Kelly

Tutorial: Here.

The Twisted Sisters

Source: cupofjo

Difficulty: Easy.

Tools: Hair elastics

Hair Hero: Gwen Stefani, like, 10 years ago

Tutorial: Here.

The Side Chignon

Source: wikiHow

Difficulty: Moderate

Tools: Bobby pins; hairspray; curling iron.

Hair Hero: Paz de la Huerta on “Boardwalk Empire”

Tutorial: Here.

The Lazy Bun

Source: Pinterest

Difficulty: Easy

Tools: Hair elastic; a laissez-fair attitude

Hair Hero: Britney Spears

Tutorial: Here.

The Big Ass Bun

Source: Creating the Silver Lining

Difficulty: Easy

Tools: Hair elastic

Hair Hero: Adele

Tutorial: Here.

