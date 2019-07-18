A Guy’s “Ideal Day” Would Include 4 Hours And 19 Minutes Of Sex

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Thanks to a survey conducted by Unilever Deodorants, we now know that men are — surprise!– terribly unrealistic when it comes to time management. We also learned that more than half of guys under the age of 34 suffer from serious FOMO, that lots of dudes text while pooping and that they make to-do lists in their head while having sex. Good to know.

Speaking of sex, the research revealed that men want to spend a lot more time having sex. Like, a lot. Hide your vagina. Although most guys “finish” in a timely manner, the men surveyed said that their “ideal day” would include, on average, 4 hours and 19 minutes of sex! They must need more time to finish their to-do lists.

And after the epic sex/to-do list session, then what would a guys do with the rest of their day? Participants said they would allot 3 hours and 36 to their job, 3 hours and 22 minutes to hanging out with friends and family, 3 hours and 22 minutes to sleeping, 2 hours and 38 minutes to eating and 29 minutes “grooming.”

I’m not sure what falls under the grooming category, but I’ve never known a man who spent more than 10 minutes getting pretty. But I suppose they’d have to step up their personal hygiene game if they were getting laid four hours a day.

