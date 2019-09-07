A Quick Roundup of Top Thai Beaches  

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The popularity of Thailand is a heaven for beach lovers is no more a secret. Anyone who is looking for an affordable beach holiday that has everything to offer, Thailand is the best pick. Moreover, it offers a much-needed change and uniqueness compared to the usual western beaches. However, with the number of popular islands and beaches that the country offers, it often gets confusing to pick the one that would suit your preference. No two islands or beaches in the country are similar to each other and each one of them offers something distinct. Being aware of what to expect from the islands helps planning the itinerary and specifically picking where you want to head to especially if your trip is time-bound.

Phuket

Phuket is by far the most famous island and the most developed and densely populated one too. The largest island in the country has quite a lot to offer for people of all preferences. The general vibe of the island is of a heavily commercialized touristy island that has an abundance of nightclubs, bars, eateries, shopping, water sports, amusement parks, and various other attractions. There are both high-end resorts and low-cost accommodation options available which makes it attractive for all kinds of tourists. However, most luxury travelers who like to travel exclusively are at times put off by the island’s crowd unless they are specifically eyeing for a party place.

Pattaya

Pattaya is a beach town located at close proximity to the capital city of Bangkok and is accessible by road. It is not essentially an island but was a dishing village that was developed into a beach town aiming at tourists. Since accessing the town is easy via public transport and road, it saves the extra travel costs that are incurred when traveling to other islands in the farther regions of the country. For this reason, Pattaya often attracts backpackers and budget travelers while luxury travelers choose to drop it off the list. Pattaya has a bustling street that is home to music, parties, and booze that makes it attractive for party lovers.

Koh Samui

Koh Samui is a relatively newer addition to the Thai properties developed for tourists, however, it has shot to popularity in a short span of time. The island has been carefully curated to target luxury travelers who aim for exotic destinations. Although there are nightlife and entertainment options, the commercialization on the islands has been kept very subtle and toned down to retain the natural feel of the island. There are some interesting attractions such as ancient temples, watersports and other Koh Samui tours that can be booked online or via local vendors. Try and visit online Samui to book some interesting places today.

Similan Islands

If you are specifically looking for a beach trip specifically for scuba diving, nothing beats the Similan Islands. Although they are not as popular among tourists, Similian Islands are famous around the world for the finest aquatic experience with a rich SeaWorld and gorgeous reefs that attract scuba divers from around the world.