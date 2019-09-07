6 Reasons To Study Abroad In Sweden

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A lot of students are entertaining the option of studying abroad through exchange programs that allow it. But the biggest obstacle facing these students is the fact that they cannot be sure where the best place to study abroad is.

In recent years, Sweden has been seen as a real option from students all around the world. Sweden’s diverse culture might be one of the determining factors for it. But regardless of it, we’re going to tell you 6 reasons why to do it in Sweden.

1. Internationally Renowned Schools and Educational System

The best reason why you should study abroad in Sweden is that Sweden has some of the best educational system in the world. Swedish Universities constantly rank amongst the best in the world and adding one of those to your CV might prove more than useful in the future.

2. Amazing Student Life

The best cities for students are Lund and Uppsala, where the biggest population of students can be found in Sweden. In these cities, student nations and organizations are responsible for organizing student events to keep everyone entertained throughout the year. These events are perfect because they help everyone get to know each other better, get accustomed to Swedish culture, as well as foreign cultures.

3. Everyone Knows English

An interesting statistic came out in 2017 that found Sweden to be the second-largest English-speaking country that has English as a second language. This makes it very easy for everyone to communicate, as most foreign exchange students speak English perfectly. This completely eliminates the language barrier and teaches students to embrace and develop English for business and communicational uses.

4. Prime Geographical Location

Sweden is central to Scandinavia, which means that Europe is very close to Sweden, according to Sabaplan. With such a prime geographical location, traveling across Scandinavia and Europe is very common for Swedes, and not that expensive. With 10 international airports available to the public, traveling across Europe and the world is a piece of cake.

5. Sweden Has a Way of Life

The Swedish way of life can be easily described with a single word, lagom. Lagom means “just enough” and has very commonly infiltrated every aspect of life. From traditions, holidays, life balance, lagom can be applied to literally anything. The most famous furniture retailer, IKEA, has fully embraced the Swedish way of life, which can be easily proven if we take a look at the emphasis on minimalism and functionality in their products.

Swedish society believes in equality and consensus, and as an exchange student, you will notice how structured Swedes are.

6. Breathtaking Nature

The famous cosmic wonder, the Northern Lights, can be seen from Sweden. It’s Sweden’s geographical location that creates a perfect environment for such an amazing phenomenon. Furthermore, Swedes can access all public land for recreational purposes, hence why Swedes are so savvy nature people.

If you’re a person who loves the outdoors, camping, skiing, swimming, hiking, ice skating, and fishing, then Sweden is the best place to study abroad. If you do end up in Sweden for your next semester, make sure to give Swedish nature a chance.