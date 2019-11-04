A Review of the Firefly 2+ Vaporizer

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you are a fan of vaporizers and if you have used the Firefly 2 vaporizer version before, you might want to check out the newest and improved edition – the Firefly 2+ Vaporizer. If you are interested in purchasing this vaporizer, this article is made for you. In the text below, you will be able to learn about its design and features, its performance and vapor quality, as well as what the Firefly 2+ kit contains. Let’s take a closer look:

The Kit and Additional Accessories

The kit contains several items including the Firefly 2+ vaporizer, a rechargeable battery, a charging dock, concentrate pads, a cleaning kit, and a USB 3.0 cable. There are also some optional accessories that you can get, however, if you want to have the best possible experience, you will want to get a herb grinder since it will allow the herbs to heat evenly and produce a better experience. This vaporizer is compatible with both dry herbs and wax concentrates.

The Design

Although this new vaporizer might look quite similar to the original one, one of the main differences is that the new edition has a small window where the new logo is visible. There have been no changes to the magnetic cover or the touch sensors on the sides. Though it is a bit larger, its shape allows you to carry it without any struggles. The rounded edges will allow you to easily slip it in and out of your pockets which means that it will be easier for you to take it out and use it while you are on the go.

The Features

According to hazesmokeshop.ca, one of the best features of the Firefly 2+ vaporizer is that it has on-demand heating. Hence, it will easily and instantly heat up, as well as cool down. This will allow users to use it whenever they want. The on-demand heating will also make it easier to use a smaller dose, a feature that is not usually available with other vaporizers.

The Performance and Vapor Quality

Since this vape has an on-demand feature, it will only need several seconds to heat up and this will depend on the temperature you chose. You will not have to worry about burning yourself on it since it is mostly used for quick sessions, but if you use it often, it might get slightly warm.

This vape has a dynamic convection heating, hence, each hit might be a bit stronger and each hit might feel like a complete mini-session. It will also provide you with some of the best herb flavor available. Also, this vape does not produce a lot of vapor, since the herb gets vaporized and inhaled. Hence, no wasted herb and no big clouds of smoke.

Conclusion

As you can see, the Firefly 2+ vaporizer has some major differences than the Firefly 2 version. It will provide you with a better vaping experience and its design and features will allow you to easily carry it and use it whenever you want. Hence, do not waste any more time and start with choosing the color of your new Firefly 2+ vaporizer!