Having An Erection That Lasts For 8 Months Sounds Really Awful

“I could hardly dance, with an erection poking my partner … It’s not something you want to bring out at parties and show to friends,” Daniel Metzgar, the 44-year-old New Jersey man who is suing the doctor who gave him a bad penile implant, testified.

Metzgar told jurors that the inflatable prosthesis, given to him by urologist Thomas Desperito in 2009, left him with an erection that lasted for eight months. EIGHT MONTHS! That’s a really long time to walk around with a boner.

Instead of making him feel like a stud, he claims the perma-erection left him feeling withdrawn and like less of a man. The implant eventually had to be removed when it punctured his scrotum during a family vacation. (That’s a vacation you’ll never forget!) Metzgar then had to get another implant from another urologist.

The second implant left him with a decreased “level of sensation” and a much shorter penis due to scar tissue, but luckily, his erection is finally gone.

He’s hoping that Delaware court will find in his favor. And I’m hoping that he feels comfortable enough to start dancing again. Everyone deserves to dance. [Raw Story]

Original by Ami Angelowicz