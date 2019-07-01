A sharp man’s must-have summer accessories

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With summer rapidly approaching and threats of another heatwave on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to get out in the sun and show off your redefined style. But with these sweltering temperatures and endless days on the beach, the last thing you want is to be covering yourself in layers of new clothes.

Accessories are a man’s best friend at a time like this. As you can see here, Autumn is often seen as the ideal time to go overboard with accessories. Scarves, hats and gloves are both practical and stylish, so after drowning in fur and fabric, most people overlook the accessory potential summer brings. From luxury jewellery, summer necessities and refined outfit staples, at this time of year, less is more.

A good summer aesthetic should leave you both feeling and looking cooler. Wear less to survive the heat, of course, but that doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice style. It just means dressing smarter and paying more attention to the details to craft sharp and intricate outfits.

Sunglasses

Whatever you do and wherever you go this summer, sunglasses are a must-have. No celebrity or influencer goes anywhere nowadays without a solid pair of shades to protect them from the sun and bring the outfit together. What was once a utility item is now a practical and striking statement.

From classic aviators, coloured visors to the revival of vintage silhouettes – with round and triangular lenses making a comeback over the past few summers – sunglasses may just be the accessory you need to complete your outfit. Without even mentioning the health benefits, sunglasses can improve your look by giving you an air of mystique and confidence, as well as framing your face to emphasise either your softer or sharper features.

Necklaces

The current movement of the modern fashion scene is encouraging many men to get out of their comfort zone and accessorise with more than just function in mind. Sadly, there’s no getting around it: most jewellery is just for looks. That being said, us men shouldn’t condemn them to the realm of pointless vanity.

Luxury jewellery has taken its place in the spotlight this summer, with multiple layers of complimentary neckwear being the most popular and easiest look to pull off. Gone are the days of massive, overbearing necklaces, with Mr. T’s chains barely covering the surgery us mortals would need after trying them on.

This newly emerging style, such as those you can see if you click here, takes inspiration from the successes of the 80s and 90s, of course, with subtle gold and silver chains making a resurgence. Pendants are also popular, with their lightweight links supporting a more ornate feature piece, allowing for several necklaces to be layered and create a multifaceted design. However, if you’re looking for something a bit more luxurious, larger Cuban-link necklaces – bejewelled with light-catching precious gemstones – are readily available for the discerning and lavish consumer.

Rings

The over-elaborate gold Rolex is a flimsy disguise for luxury jewellery that, until recent years, the average man has mostly steered clear of. But there is a less-ostentatious solution. Enter: the ring. Whether you’re looking to represent the SoundCloud rapper scene and wear several on each hand, keep it sharp with clean, high-quality metals, or make a statement with a jewelledcentrepiece, rings unfortunately don’t have any functions outside aesthetics.

However, rings are a great way to show off individual style this summer, with the best looks not coming from a catwalk but being something defined by personal taste and how well they’re suited your body. Chunky rings can be expensive due to the required quantity and quality of the metal, but look most striking on bigger hands. On the other hand, slimmer fingers can make up for their smaller showpieces with more detailed designs, with dark embossing and large central gemstones being popular styles for the modern, refined man.

To sum up…

No matter your current style, summer is always the best time to take a leap and put something new in your wardrobe. It doesn’t have to be an unprecedented reinvention or a bold, designer masterpiece to make some waves in your social circle; the nice thing about this time of year and fashion is they’re both built on having fun and trying new things. So get out there, and look forward to spicing up your outfits this summer!