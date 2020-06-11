Incorporating Video Production Into My Project

Whether the size of your business is huge with hundreds of employees, or a small start-up with three individuals, video production can be a great marketing tool for any project.

Video marketing is an effective part of a marketing strategy due to its ability to emotionally engage the viewer. Videos can send a message or evoke a feeling of belonging to your prospective customers.

Uses for video production

There are many different uses for video production in a variety of projects. In one 2017 study regarding Benchmarks, Budgets, and Trends, 60% of B2B marketers stated they used pre-produced video as a content marketing tactic. By being ahead of the curve and using full video production, you will appear more professional and deliver your message in an exciting way.

Social media content

Boost social media engagement by using video production in your social media content. Facebook videos are an incredible way to attract organic customers, as well as Instagram videos that reach the discover page or trending posts with video on Twitter.

Facebook places a higher priority on video content because it has been proven that users prefer videos. If prospective customers enjoy your content, they are more likely to share with their friends, and video helps you have a better chance of that.

Informative videos

Depending on the industry of your brand, videos simply describing your brand or services can increase brand awareness. This specifically helps people to find out who you are, and what you do. It will allow you to stand out amongst your competitors.

Videos allow you to increase your exposure and explain your company motto with the use of an interesting method. Entertain your prospective clients with incredible production. Create educational videos that will convey and inform about your company, and in turn, allow them to remember your name.

High-end branding

There are two main forms of high-end branding for those businesses looking to take their marketing to the next level: commercials and films. Commercials are an age-old form of marketing directly to consumers.

Although commercials have been around for a long time, they continue to be used with good reason, because they are proven to work. Commercials do not need to be boring and basic, but they can be new and intriguing.

Having an underlying tone that fits your brand and communicates your message through film is a very modern method. Films are an even more advanced way of video marketing for any project. You can truly communicate a deep or exciting message through a film.

Increase your online presence

When you offer more places of discovery for your business, you offer more opportunities for potential customers to find you. This in turn creates more chances of converting new customers. Creating an amazing website, blog, even social media presence only takes you so far. You need great content as well.

YouTube is considered the second largest search engine after Google. Implementing video production into your project will create your online presence beyond simply SEO and Google searches. If you do not think in video, then you are missing a huge opportunity to engage your audience.

Videos boost conversion rates

Creating video for your business is an investment. Watching an individual highlight a brand or product in a video can influence customer buying behavior. In fact, video on a landing page can increase conversions by 80%.

Add video to your email marketing campaign

Most individuals receive an increasing number of marketing emails, many including a long page of writing. This will not engage your consumer.

There is so much you can convey through a video rather than through written words. By using “video” in your subject line, you increase open rates on its own. By including a well-produced, interesting, video you can also increase your click through rate.

Build trust and credibility

If you are looking for a way to create a visible personality for your project, videos are the key. 90% of users say that product videos are helpful when making any kind of decision. The more videos you create to gain your customer’s trust, the more likely they will trust you.

Convey information clearly

The huge benefit with using video for any project, is how simple it becomes. Rather than spend countless hours to present and explain via words or pictures, you can communicate your message effectively with words and pictures! Videos are a great way to communicate anything that you want to your customers. Simply grab their attention, explain the message you are trying to relay, and immediately do so memorably.

Regardless of the industry you work in, video production can be a great addition to any project. For a quote or more information on how to incorporate video production into your next project, visit Noble Bison Productions, a Denver video production company.