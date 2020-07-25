9 Activities To Do In Croydon UK

Croydon is a south London suburb with plenty on offer. It’s packed with fun-filled activities and plenty to explore, making it a vibrant area that really packs a punch!

1. Take a Walk Through Coombe Wood

Get away from the hustle and bustle and relax in style with these stunning manicured gardens. If the sun is shining it’s ideal for a picnic or a quiet stroll during autumn with its bursting colors. If you’re feeling peckish then the coach house Cafe has a gorgeous courtyard as well as coffee and cake!

2. Oxygen Freejumping

Want to release some energy with friends or spend time with the family? With hundreds of trampolines and a giant airbag, it’s perfect for those who love to enjoy an hour of fun and excitement bouncing around!

3. Exciting Escapes

If you’re someone who loves solving riddles and puzzles then Exciting Escape is for you! You’ve got 60 minutes to get out of your locked rooms, where you’ll need to work together to escape by using clues and a little brainstorming! With a range of themed rooms on offer, they’re ideal for spending time with friends or colleagues

4. Croydon Airport Visitor Centre

This is unique and quirky but ideal for those who have a passion for aviation. It’s free to enter and is only open on the first Sunday of every month but it’s worth a visit. This is where the first international terminal in the world was housed and it provides an insight into the early years of aviation and air traffic control.

This museum can be a great experience even for those that are not particularly so interested in airplanes. Like I mentioned previously, what makes this visitor center even more unique is the fact once a month. The idea that you have only one chance in such a long period makes it special enough to visit it.

The last flight from this airport was in 1959 and this is when it finally turned into a museum or a monument. What is left of the control tower is now the center which you can visit.

5. Visit The Oldest Street Market In London

The Surrey Street Market dates back to 1236. It has a range of stalls selling fresh fruit and vegetables from around the world. On a Sunday, you’ll find crafts, entertainment, and artisan food waiting to be explored.

At first, it might not seem like the greatest idea to visit a street market, and I understand. Especially if you prefer not to mix with hundreds of people on a small street. However, to truly experience the character of the town and its people, this is the place to be. A street market is where you will find the most authentic people of Croyden and where you can truly understand their talents and way of life.

I strongly suggest to take a detour through the oldest street, but even if you do not, there are still many other places to visit where you will be able to get the same result. Just make sure you take your time, relax, and have fun.

6. Take In Shirley Windmill

With only four large windmills still open to the public in London, the Shirley Windmill in Croydon is a must-see. It was built in 1854 and is only open during the summer months but it is an intriguing visit and a tour is a must. You’ll be told about the windmill and how it was used during Victorian times, providing you with insight into how life used to be.

7. Enjoy Live Music at The Oval Tavern

This pub is full of character and it is home to a great music program that covers all kinds of genres including jazz and rock to ska and folk. If you are looking for a quirky night out then this could be it. They also offer delicious meals that’ll keep hunger at bay while you’re enjoying the live music!

8. The Clocktower

Most cities that carry a rich history with them have this kind of monument that reminds the residents of its past. The clock tower in Croydon is exactly that building which many residents of this place are very proud of. This tower has been around for more than a hundred years. It was built somewhere between 1891 and 1896.

Personally, I find the clock tower the most interesting monument because of its unique architectural style and because it is directly connected with the Museum of Croydon. You can also take your time here, grab a quick cup of coffee at the café on the ground floor, and just enjoy the calmness of this city.

9. The Museum

Assuming that you have decided to visit the clock tower then it would make a lot of sense to take a few steps more to go and see the museum that shows the entire history of the town throughout the years. It focuses specifically on the time between the 19th century and the 21st century.

Here you can find all kinds of things about the town’s history, but what I find most interesting is the fact that the British automobile manufacturer named Trojan built its first few cars right there in this little town. This brand was not a very successful one because it lasted four or five decades which does not seem like a small amount, but when compared to other greater brands such as Aston Martin, Rolls Royce, and others, it is a short lifespan for such a company.

You will also be able to spot one of the last bubble cars which were very popular during the 60s. You can assume from the name that the vehicles were reminiscent of a bubble and they actually do. This museum can be a fun little experience while in this town in the UK.

Croydon has a varied range of activities that include getting active, indulging in delicious food, and delving into the history of the area. There is something for everyone here, ensuring you never get bored when you visit Croydon.