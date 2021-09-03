Stylish Ways to Add Character to Your Home

Whether you’ve been adding to your Pinterest boards all year long or you have no idea where to begin, there are so many easy ways to bring character to your home.

When it comes to your home’s decor and design, don’t go for the typical cookie-cutter style. Be bold, take a risk, and add your own flair to the space. With specific decor and details, you can begin to bring character to your home, adding personality and appeal with every new addition.

By introducing specific details that reflect your style and interests, you will be able to instantly elevate the design of your home while adding to the character. With the right inspiration and a creative perspective, there is no limit to what you can do.

Get your ideas flowing and take note of what you want your home to eventually look like. With these ideas to help get you started, you can easily add character to your home and turn it into a unique, appealing, and aesthetic living space.

Decorate with Fine Art

By taking the time to browse an art gallery and shopping for fine art that speaks to you, you are not only bringing a unique, one-of-a-kind addition to your living space but you are adding to the style and aesthetic instantly.

Fine art can be defined as creative or visual art that is created most commonly with an imaginative, aesthetic, and intellectual context. Fine art is made to be appreciated and put on display, bringing beauty and unique appeal into any home.

Fine art from macfineart.com is what will set your home apart from others, making it stand out. These art pieces you incorporate in your interior design will reflect your personality and style while bringing the proper finishing touches to any room.

These unique pieces will add character to your home with their unique, imaginative, and creative aesthetic.

Utilize Open Shelving

To continue adding character to your home, utilize open shelving through your living room or kitchen space.

While this may seem like a simple change, this addition can bring character to your home through the contents you display on your shelving. Whether you choose to store books, display photographs, keep plants, or decorate with knick-knacks that reflect your interests – the options are endless.

Keep in mind, open shelving is versatile and interchangeable, meaning that you can always switch things up and exchange your decor to fit the current style and aesthetic you want to include in your home. This is a great option, giving you the ability to change things around whenever you want to.

Paint Your Kitchen Cabinets

To add character and style to your kitchen, consider re-painting the cabinets in this space. Forget the common look of wood, but instead, be bold and make a change. Choose a bright color, like blue, yellow, or pastel green, and transform the entire look of your kitchen, starting with the color of the cabinets.

This is a simple do-it-yourself project you can take on at home, updating the style of your kitchen with ease.

Remember to decide on a shade that will stand out and bring a pop of color, without going overboard. Color is a good thing, but be careful not to overwhelm the space. Focus strictly on the cabinets, leaving other details neutral to balance out everything.

When adding character to your home, you can’t forget about your entryway. While it may sometimes seem insignificant, this is the first space anyone will see when they step into your home. This will leave guests with their first impression, so it is important to keep this part of your home looking stylish and up-to-date.

Make this a welcoming space, to help others feel at home as soon as they walk in.

Utilize storage to keep this area clutter-free. Introduce furniture like a small table to set keys on or a bench with a pillow, to make everything seem more put-together. Then, you can take time to decorate. You can include an oversized mirror, a couple of art pieces, or a basket to toss umbrellas.

Even if your entryway is smaller, you can still decorate and add character to this part of your home. Put your interior decorating skills to the test, incorporating details into your entryway for appeal and aesthetic purposes.

Incorporate Unique Lighting

To continue adding character to your home, take time to change up the lighting and find ways to incorporate new, unique lighting fixtures into your space.

Oftentimes lighting gets overlooked, but the different lighting fixtures you include throughout your home will not only bring character to your space but it will bring style and design too. Lighting can change everything, even the completed look of your home, so choose what you include in your home accordingly.

Whether you want to create an elegant, modern, or boho look in your living space, the light fixtures you choose will help to elevate this design. Keep your eye out for one-of-a-kind pieces you’ve never seen before that will stand out in your home, bringing more character to every room.

Enhance the Exterior

While it is important to add character to the interior of your home, you can’t forget to add character and personality to the exterior of your home too.

By making changes to the exterior of your home, you will not only add curb appeal but will also create a beautiful, unique exterior that sets your home apart from the rest of the neighborhood.

Start by changing the color of your front door. Go for something colorful and bold, that easily catches the eye. Pick a paint color like bright blue, turquoise, or yellow, to make your front door pop instantly. Consider doing some gardening, to bring the natural beauty of flowers and greenery to your yard. You can also add a bench or seating to your front porch, making this space feel welcoming and cozy.

Don’t forget about little details, like a welcome mat or a new mailbox. While these details are minor, they may be what sets your home apart, bringing just the right amount of character to the exterior of your home, for all to see.

Add Character to Your Home with These Stylish Ideas

Whether you’ve been planning on making renovations for months or you decided to go for it on a whim, these ideas can help you bring character to your home with ease.

With simple changes or new additions to your living space, you can add character to your home while elevating the entire style and design of your home simultaneously. Decorate with fine art, re-do your kitchen cabinets, and update the exterior of your home, all to bring newfound character to different parts of your living space.

Let your style shine through as you bring character to your home, shifting one room at a time with your unique style and taste in decor.