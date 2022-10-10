How Do I Add a Mobile Hotspot to My Metro PCS

Now that we are in the new year, it’s time to start thinking about what you will be doing in 2015 to take your business to the next level. One big way you can do that this year is with Metro PCS’s new Mobile Hotspot feature, which allows you to create a mobile WiFi hotspot and share it with your friends and coworkers while you are out of the office or on the go! Here’s how to add Metro PCS’s Mobile Hotspot feature today!

Log into your account

To sign in, click on your name in the upper right-hand corner of the screen and enter your password. In the drop-down menu that appears next, click My Account. You will be taken to a page that displays your account information.

You can see your phone number and service plan at the top of the page. You can also view any balances, such as monthly, data, and roaming balances.

Select your cell number

Metro offers a variety of plans for the consumer, including Pay As You Go, Unlimited Talk and Text, Unlimited Talk and Text with Data, or Unlimited Talk, Text, and Data. If you want unlimited data, you will need to purchase an LTE smartphone with an unlimited plan, or you can pay $20 per month for a Mobile Hotspot data package. The Mobile Hotspot package is available as an add-on to any MetroPCS plan at topmycell., which means that if you have a monthly payment plan of $30 with 2GB of data included, you can also add the Mobile Hotspot option at no additional charge. You will receive a 500MB data allowance each month when on the Mobile Hotspot option.

Select the Manage Data and Add-Ons option

You’ll need to head to the Manage Data and Add-Ons menu to activate your device as a Mobile Hotspot.

Select Add-Ons and then click on Mobile Hotspot. You’ll be taken back to the Manage Data and Add-Ons menu with the Mobile Hotspots tab selected. Select Purchase at the bottom of the page. This will take you through a process where you can select a plan or pay for an individual day of use for $2/day.

Click on the Add Ons tab

Select Mobile Hotspot option.

After you’ve selected the Mobile Hotspot option, you’ll be prompted to pay your Metro PCS bill. Payment options include credit card, debit card, or bank account information. Note that if you already have a plan with Metro PCS and would like to switch it over from one device to another, this will not work. You need an existing phone line for this feature to work.

Add $10/GB you wish to use as a data plan.

Once selected, click on Buy Now button. Section:

Metro PCS is a prepaid carrier that allows you to pay your bill on their website. However, to pay your bill on the website, you first need access to a computer or laptop. If you don’t have access to a computer or laptop and you need to pay your Metro PCS bill, then click the Pay Now button on their website. This will take you through a few simple steps to help you determine how much credit is available on your account and how much it would cost for every top-up.

First, select whether you want the payment by check or credit card. If paying by credit card, enter the credit card number and the expiration date for security purposes.

Your account will then be activated with the new Mobile Hotspot allowance.

Final Thoughts

The easiest way to add a Mobile Hotspot feature is by paying your Metro PCS bill online. You can use the Get more services option and click on Mobile Hotspot. It will take you to a second page where you can select the data plan you want, showing you the price. You can also type in mobile hotspot into the search bar at the top of that page to find out how much it costs.