How to Promote Your New Game for Free?

Marketing an app is as important as developing your game. If you don’t make any effort to promote it, no one will know about it, and no one will download it, let alone play it. Here are some effective tactics to position your company on the Internet.

Although many are unaware of this, there are many different ways to promote a game in the app store. Here are some tips that can have a big impact on downloads and ultimately rankings if done correctly.

Create an eye-catching website

To succeed, you must create a web page that is unique, informative and easy to analyse. Most online promotional materials can be integrated, and unlike app shop description pages, you can be as creative as you want with your page.

Try to consider these elements when planning your website:

Icon and name of the game

Supported platforms (Android, iOS, etc.)

Game sales strategy

Mailing list subscription form and download button

Professional video

Proof elements (awards, reviews, testimonials, etc.)

Key features and screenshots

Technical support information

Social media links and buttons

Remember to use your URL in any of your promotional materials and also in your email signature.

Create an interesting blog

Once your website is ready, the next step is to create a blog, as it is a perfect way to post news updates about your game and to share interesting information related to the game.

Be creative and fun, given that the idea is to get your blog shared by the people who follow you, and to people who can be interested in your game. Don’t forget that the more content you publish, the more visibility you will give to your game.

Create a social media presence

Creating a social media profile is a great way to reach out to your users and places where you can get potential customers. Like, repost, comment and reply to comments is essential to the success of your social media presence.

Remember to always provide value, interact and thank people for their comments and participation. With this way, you will build a solid list of followers.

Present the game in different shops

It’s necessary to target multiple platforms in order to maximise the game’s potential and visibility. At the top of the list, of course, would be the Android and iOS platforms. Of course, with all the technology available today, it won’t cost you that much to create a cross-platform game.

If your game is available for Android you should consider submitting it to shops other than the Google Play Store. Most of these alternative Android app marketplaces always offer something to differentiate themselves from the competition, and on top of that they are constantly accumulating new customers.

Create a promotion

Running a good promotion campaign will allow you to show your game to the potential user in the best possible way in a matter of seconds. It is one of the most powerful ways to get your message about your new game across to your potential players.

Many companies involved in the world of video games or online gaming launch large promotions every time a new product launch is approaching. There are different types of promotions.

For example, every year with the launch of the annual FIFA videogame, the promotion ranges from bus shelters, stands in video game shops, TV commercials and even hiring the football players themselves to create a promotional video. In this sense it is a multichannel promotion approach, as the advertising is carried out through diverse channels.

However, if the product launch refers to a punctual product that is launching for the very first time the promotion should be rolled out through the single-channel approach. A suiting example for this is the promotion of a gambling game of one of the best live casinos online. The focus should be on advertising the game itself through web-based platforms that allow direct referral to the promoted site. This kind of advertising allows a much more detailed description, explaining how the user can find casinos where they can play with real dealers whenever and wherever they want. In many of these casino promotions, they explain how to create an account and add the payment method, which in the vast majority of cases, usually includes credit card, PayPal and even e-wallet as it’s the case at Asiabet. And if that wasn’t enough, many of them give away welcome bonuses for new users. There is no better way to promote yourself and your product than with this type of offer. The single-channel promotion allows a much more detailed and direct promotion as can be seen in the previous example.

Engage with influencers

Some of the most successful games ever have been seen on billboards and backed by important influencers on social media. Building relationships with influencers whose audience may be interested in the type of content your game offers is vital.

Many of these people often receive monetary benefits in exchange for aiding in promoting their products. Seek out those who can truly add value to your company and your project.

Don’t forget that creating and maintaining an honest and beneficial relationship with influencers will give your game all the exposure it needs, and perhaps even for your apps in the future.

Of course, there are many other ways to give your game all the promotion it needs. Other options which are working really well, nowadays, are video platforms. Gone are the years when YouTube was the star of advertising. You could just create a video and it would be played thousands of times by games who were interested. However, a new platform is born. Twitch, a website where you can make streaming videos while you are playing and talking about your game. But, if you invest enough time and resources into putting these previous aforementioned tips into practice, there is no way for you to get negative results.