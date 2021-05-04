Why Everyone Should Be Adding Boxing To Their Workout

The world as we know it requires getting creative with our workouts. No matter whether you are outside or crammed in a small space indoors, everyone should be adding boxing to their workouts. Why? Because the benefits are practically unlimited and it’s a workout that is both fun and challenging.

Boxing can be for everyone. It doesn’t matter whether you haven’t tried many sports before. It also doesn’t matter if you are a professional athlete. Boxing has a way of translating into many other sports and areas of life.

Here are just some of the many benefits of boxing.

Benefits From Boxing

Getting your heart rate up and causing a sweat is to be expected with boxing, but some of the other physical health benefits are great too. There are also plenty of mental health benefits to go around as well.

Weight Loss

There is no doubt about it that you will burn up a sweat. Boxing is a high-calorie torching workout as it uses all the muscles in your body. Some people report burning up to 800 calories per hour! That’s significant when compared to some of the other ways you can work out.

Increased Metabolism

You may have already felt like the 800 calories per hour was enough to start boxing but it doesn’t end there. Boxing can get your heart pumping which means that your metabolism will increase and not only will you burn calories then but you will continue to burn calories at a higher rate for several hours after your workout!

Strengthen and Tone

With all the shifting on your legs from one to another along with the dynamic movements of your arms, you are constantly toning and strengthening your body. You will burn fat which will show your muscles off better but also increase muscle mass from squatting, balancing, punching, and more.

Increased Endurance

This takes some serious cardiovascular work to be continually moving all the time. It also requires a higher heart rate to not only be moving all the time but also using your full body and its muscles to keep you centered and on balance. Boxing will increase your endurance for other everyday aspects.

Coordination

Boxing also requires a lot of coordination. Don’t let this scare you off. Once you start learning to punch and dodge, coordination comes naturally. It is something you will constantly have to practice which is a great thing to translate into other areas of your life. Being on your toes is a great thing.

Improved Focus

In order to not get hit you need to have your head in the game. That’s why boxing is a great way to work on focus. Today’s world can be so distracting and has limited our attention spans so quickly. Boxing is a great way to bring that level of focus back.

Mental Release

Exercise on its own can be a great release. But physically punching something can be the stress release and anger let out that you have been missing. This is a great way to get our frustrations out and release all that negative energy. Boxing in a way can be very therapeutic.

Entry to Boxing Workout

No need to wait till you sign up for that boxing class you’ve been thinking about. This is a great way to try it out and start right now. This workout is a calisthenics partial E.M.O.M workout that will get your heart rate up quickly and allow you to incorporate boxing into a quick and efficient workout.

The Workout

According to BrawlBros.com, workout is going to work the entire body. We don’t always have the time to break our workouts into different days for different body parts and that’s understandable. This workout is an all-for=one deal that will give you maximum benefits. Let’s start!

WARMUP: Shadowboxing – 1 Minute on 10 seconds off – 3 Sets

This warmup will get you started quickly. For shadow boxing, you are going to bounce back and forth shifting from your left and right foot. At the same time, you will alternate jabs between your right and left arm. You want to keep your feet moving and the direction you are punching in always changing in slow smooth movements.

Once this is done you can start the E.M.O.M portion. This is every minute on the minute. You will set a goal number to reach that’s within your fitness level. Once you reach that number the remainder of that minute is your break. It should become increasingly hard to reach that number by the end of your fifth set.

Exercise 1: EMOM Tricep Dips (Any Variation) 1 Minute: 5 Times

Grab a chair and sit with your butt on the edge and your hands planted on either side of you. Your feet should be flat on the ground. Remove your butt off the chair by sliding forward with your arms slightly behind you giving balance. Lower yourself a few inches and push back up. This is one tricep dip.

Exercise 2: EMOM Alternating Lunges 1 Minute: 5 times

For this exercise, you are going to start with your feet together and step forward with your right foot into a lunge position. Your left need should not hit the floor. Then you will push back so your feet are together again and lunge with your left foot in front. This is one rep.

Exercise 3: EMOM Sideways Scissor Kicks 1 Minute: 5 Times

Lay with your back flat on the floor and your hands slide underneath your butt for back support. Raise your legs slightly off the ground. Have your right foot cross over your left while your left crosses behind your right. Uncross and do the opposite. This is one rep.

Exercise 4: Jump Rope: 5 Minutes

Feeling The Burn

You made it and are probably feeling like that was both rewarding and tough. This is why boxing is such a great exercise to get into. You can do it anywhere for any amount of time and still get amazing benefits both physically and mentally from doing it. Everyone should add boxing to their workouts even if it’s just for five minutes!